Who did Tony Stark sell his tower to? Spider-Man knows it and is ...

In an interview prior to the premiere of Spider-Man: No Way Home, Tom Holland revealed who was the mysterious buyer of the Stark Tower, the first headquarters of the Avengers in the MCU

In Spider-Man: Homecoming, one of the surprises that we had in the plot was the sale of the Stark Tower to a mysterious buyer, for which Tony Stark moved the Avengers facilities to northern New Jersey.

For years the mystery of the identity of the new owner of the building located in New York has been kept, but who knows this mystery is Tom Holland, something he revealed in an interview with the Phase Zero podcast.

Tom Holland knows who bought Avengers Tower! #SpiderMan pic.twitter.com/as3UJuTABl – Phase Zero – MCU (@PhaseZeroCB) December 5, 2021

However, the identity of the brand new owner of the Stark Tower will be something that now only Tom Holland and Zendaya, his co-star, know.

What will be the fate of the Stark Tower?

In 2012, in the plot of Avengers, we met the majestic Stark Tower, which became the epicenter of the battle between the Avengers and the Chitauri, with Loki at the fore, in the battle of New York in 2012.

Although this building housed the headquarters of the Avengers, Stark decided after the events of Age of Ultron to start moving the Avengers operations center to some old warehouses that his company has in New Jersey.

That is why in Spider-Man: Homecoming Happy Hogan supervises the moving of the objects that must be in the new Avengers complex, which was destroyed by Thanos in Avengers: Endgame

It is presumed that there are three possible destinations, two of them commanded by villains, since this building would have been bought by Kingpin or Norman Osborn as Oscorp’s headquarters in the MCU.

Although many theories suggest that this building will become the Baxter Building, home of the first family of superheroes from La Casa de las Ideas, Fantastic Four, something that only time will reveal.

Source: Phase zero

