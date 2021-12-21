80% of the patients hospitalized for covid are people who have been vaccinated, according to data collected by the organization in the international arena.

How often will we have to get vaccinated against COVID-19? The big doubt

How often a covid vaccine will have to be received constitutes one of the big questions at this stage of the pandemic, to which the WHO still cannot answer, although it has advanced that this will depend on a series of factors, such as the type vaccine, since its effectiveness differs slightly from one product to another.

Other factors will be the future variants that appear and the individual’s own biology (age, underlying health problems and state of his immune system).

Studies continue to show that there is a reduction in immunity among vaccinated people for around six months.

“At the moment, we think that the booster vaccine should be for people with weak immune systems, for the elderly,” said WHO chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan.

Ómicron has surprised scientists among other things because it was not thought that a more transmissible variant than delta could appear and because it does not come from a mutation of the latter, but from another lineage, which shows that “this virus is unpredictable.”

“We cannot predict the next variant, but surely (the virus) will continue to evolve and in the face of this, the only thing we can do is stop the transmission,” Swaminatha stressed.

With information from EFE and Reuters