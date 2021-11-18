EFE.- Cervical cancer, which kills 300,000 women each year, can be prevented with childhood vaccination against the human papillomavirus (HPV), its main cause, but this vaccine is only given to 1 in 7 girls, he warned today the World Health Organization (WHO).

Only 13% of girls between the ages of nine and 14 worldwide were vaccinated against HPV in 2020, indicated the study published today by the WHO on the Day for the Elimination of Cervical Cancer, also called cervical.

In about 80 countries, where two-thirds of global cervical cancer cases occur, this vaccine has not yet been introduced, the Geneva-based organization warned.

“Cervical cancer causes immense suffering, but is almost completely preventable and, if it is diagnosed in time, it is one of those that can be treated more successfully ”, stated at a press conference the director general of the WHO, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

“We have the tools to make cervical cancer history, but only if we make those tools available to all who need them,” he added.

The disparity between low- and high-income countries is striking, since 9 out of 10 cervical cancer deaths occur in low- and middle-income countries.

WHO highlighted the latest advances to prevent and treat this disease, including the prequalification of a fourth HPV vaccine, “Cecolin,” produced by Innovax.

Although HPV vaccines were introduced last year in seven new countries, including El Salvador, efforts to contain the Covid-19 pandemic have made the battle against this disease difficult, the WHO acknowledges.

The report reveals that vaccination rates worldwide fell from 15% in 2019 to 13% in 2020, to which were added problems of access to screening services and disruptions in cancer treatment services in 43% of countries.

Monuments from around the world, from the Temple of Heaven in Beijing to Niagara Falls, will be dyed blue-green today in commemoration of the world day against this disease.

