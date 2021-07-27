32 countries have already banned the sale of electronic cigarettes

The World Health Organization (WHO) has published a report in which it has urged countries to regulate the consumption of electronic cigarettes in order to prevent non-smokers from starting to use them and protect the next generations. In this sense, the body has shown its concern that adolescents who consume these products are up to three times more likely to consume tobacco products in the future.

As expressed by Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director General of the WHO, “Nicotine is very addictive. Electronic nicotine delivery systems are harmful and should be better regulated where they are not prohibited ”.

84 countries lack legislative measures to protect themselves from the unregulated proliferation of electronic nicotine delivery systems. Currently, 32 countries have banned the sale of electronic nicotine delivery systems (ENDS) and another 79 have adopted at least a partial measure to prohibit the use of these products in public places, their advertising, promotion and sponsorship or require the display of health warnings on the containers.

More than 1 billion people around the world continue to smoke

The founder of Bloomberg Philanthropies, Michael R. Bloomberg, WHO Global Ambassador for Noncommunicable Diseases and Injuries, has stated that “more than 1 billion people around the world continue to smoke. And as cigarette sales have fallen, tobacco companies have been aggressively marketing new products, such as e-cigarettes and heated tobacco products, and pressuring governments to limit their regulation. Their goal is simple: hook another generation on nicotine. We cannot allow that to happen ”.

The proportion of people who use tobacco has declined in most countries, but population growth means that the total number of people who smoke has remained stubbornly high. Currently, of the estimated 1 billion smokers worldwide, about 80 percent live in low- and middle-income countries (LMIC). Finally, the WHO has warned that tobacco is responsible for the death of 8 million people a year, including a million from second-hand smoke.