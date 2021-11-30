The director of the World Health Organization (WHO) asked member states on Tuesday for a “rational” and “proportional” response to omicron, the new variant of the coronavirus that has been causing panic for several days.

“We ask all member states to take a rational and proportional response (…) We still have more questions than answers,” about omicron, said Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, at an information meeting on this new variant at the Organization’s headquarters. of the UN, in Geneva.

apo / vog / bl / mb