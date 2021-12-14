Reuters.- Getting an initial round of Covid-19 vaccines for unprotected groups around the world should remain a top priority before offering booster doses to vulnerable groups, the World Health Organization (WHO) emergency director said Tuesday. , Mike Ryan.

A major study conducted Tuesday found that two doses of Pfizer-BioNTech’s Covid-19 vaccine appear to have provided 70% protection against hospitalization in South Africa in recent weeks, suggesting weaker efficacy against the new Omicron variant.

“People always ask if we should receive a primary vaccination or boosters, the reality is that we should do both. We should focus on vaccinating the unvaccinated as soon as possible and then being able to give booster doses to vulnerable groups, ”Ryan said at an online event.

