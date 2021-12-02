The IFT has not operated with a full plenary session for more than a year and in February 2022 the term of Adolfo Cuevas, who currently serves as interim IFT commissioner, will end, so if a new commissioner is not assigned, only four commissioners will remain the Institute.

So, with the appointment of a new commissioner, the full Institute would still need another position to fill.

“The institutional design of the collegiate body rests on being able to enrich decision-making with the contributions of different profiles and professional experiences, since the matters decided by the IFT are complex and require an interdisciplinary approach. Likewise, the collegiate design strengthens the independence of the regulator and strengthens it in the face of regulatory capture, ”states Estavillo.

For his part, Jorge Fernando Negrete, president of Digital Policy Law, explains that with the list of applicants published in the DOF, the Senate of the Republic will now be able to assign the new commissioner, since last year there was not a single candidate selected Because, according to the Evaluation Committee, none of the profiles that applied to this position passed the knowledge test.

“The proposal for aspiring commissioners is positive because they come from the same Institute, some are working in the research areas of the IFT. We are facing a relevant generation of technical professionals, that is why they are passing the exam ”, says Negrete.

There will be more women at the IFT

Various government agencies and agencies seek to add women to senior management positions. In the case of the IFT, it was decided that the call to select applicants for commissioner positions should be directed only at women, since there are currently none in the Plenary of the Institute.

Estavillo explains that it is essential that decision-making is inclusive and incorporates the vision of women commissioners. “Numerous studies confirm that the participation of women in decision-making contributes to productivity, innovation, the search for permanent and peaceful solutions, with social impact,” says the former IFT commissioner.

The profiles for commissioners are:

Carolina Cabello Avila She is a doctor and master of law from the University of California, Berkeley, graduated in Law from the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM) and in Economics from the Autonomous Technological Institute of Mexico (ITAM). His areas of specialization are the law of economic competition and regulation and means of constitutional control. She is director of Competition Procedures of the Economic Competition Unit (UCE) at the IFT.

Laura Elizabeth González Sánchez She has a degree in Law, with a master’s degree in Economic Analysis in Competition and Market Regulation and a master’s degree in Economics and Public Policy. He has more than three years of experience in telecommunications and broadcasting regulation, more than six years in legal and economic analysis of economic competition issues in the public sector in Mexico (IFT and Cofece) and more than eight years of experience in case coordination, development and processing of legal procedures.

Gabriela Gutierrez Salas She is the deputy general director of statistics and indicator analysis at the IFT, where she is in charge of publishing quarterly key indicators of the telecommunications and broadcasting sector that allow monitoring their performance and evolution. He has a master’s degree in Economics from the Colegio de México and experience in the design and analysis of indicators, impact evaluation, and competence in telecommunications and broadcasting.

Jrisy Esther Motis Espejel She has a degree in Economics and has two master’s degrees and a doctorate. She works as a researcher at the IFT Study Center.

Lorely Ochoa Moncisvais He is an economist from the Tecnológico de Monterrey (ITESM) and has a master’s degree in economics from the University of Warwick in the United Kingdom. She is the general director of Telecommunications and Broadcasting Development, within the Regulatory Policy Unit of the IFT, where she has also held the position of Director of Quantification of Rights and Obligations.