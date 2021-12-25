The vaccine, with the international name of COVID-19 Vaccine (ChAdOx1-S [recombinante]), is manufactured jointly by the Argentine company mAbxience, which reproduces its active pharmaceutical ingredient, and the Mexican Laboratorios Liomont, which formulates, fills and packages the product for distribution.

“This is an important milestone for Latin America and highlights the importance of technology transfer to increase the availability of quality COVID-19 vaccines in the region,” said PAHO Director Carissa F. Etienne.

The AstraZeneca vaccine, produced in the region, is already used in some Latin American and Caribbean countries, and approval under the WHO Emergency Use List will facilitate its acquisition and distribution through the PAHO Revolving Fund, as well as COVAX, the international mechanism to increase access to vaccines against COVID-19 worldwide, according to PAHO in a statement.

Faced with the inequality in vaccination that prevails and continues to divide the region, the PAHO director said that “boosting regional capacity to produce vaccines is key to closing this gap.”

“If given the opportunity and the tools, our region can contribute to the supply of vaccines,” he stressed.