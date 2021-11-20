Delve into the psyche of Harleen Francis Quinzel with Batman: White Knight Introducing Harley Quinn, the new Deluxe from Smash.

By Tim Beedle

Batman: White Knight, the visionary series from writer and artist Sean Murphy first introduced by DC Black Label in 2017, has given readers one of the most unique takes on the Dark Knight myth we’ve seen in quite some time. He has offered new perspectives on the Batfamily and iconic villains like Mister Freeze and Azrael, has brought modern complexity to Batman’s war on crime, and has boldly shaken up the status quo, even ending his most recent miniseries by sending in his hero. to jail. But something that is not talked about much is that, more than any other series, Batman: White Knight has given us all a clear idea of ​​what Harley Quinn saw in the Joker that made her fall in love with him.

Meet Batman: White Knight Presents Harley Quinn

We suspect a lot more people will be talking about it after they read Batman: White Knight Presents Harley Quinn. Scripted by novelist (and Murphy’s wife) Katana Collins from a story she co-wrote with Murphy, and drawn by artist Matteo Scalera, Harley Quinn is as much a bold new step for the White Knight saga as it appears to be. its natural evolution.

“I know Sean has always cared for Harley,” says Collins. “I think she always knew that she was going to be an integral part of the story, and I think she kind of blossomed from there, especially now that she’s wearing the Joker’s twins. That is very important. How not to make Harley your own story? And that has always been the best thing about Harley Quinn, right? When it premiered in the animated series, it immediately grabbed people. I don’t even know if they intended it to become what it is today, but I think that’s the nature of Harley. He tends to make things his own ”.

But, as he makes clear from the debut issue, what exactly that means may come as a surprise. Far from the fourth wall-breaking shenanigans typically associated with Harley Quinn in the comics, Batman: White Knight Presents Harley Quinn is a relationship-focused mystery that finds Harley hunting down a killer who appears to be taking her cues from crimes. Joker’s past. It is a psychological detective story.

The television influence of Katana Collins’ Harley

“When Sean created this version of Harley, who was now a single mom, it was kind of a natural progression that she tried to fit into what she thinks a typical mom should be,” explains Collins. “Plus, we were watching a lot of Mindhunter at the time, and I was like, ‘I love this show! I think Harley Quinn should be the next Mindhunter. “

And that was the birth of Detective Harley. It makes perfect sense for Gotham. I mean, we already have a Batman comic as a detective, so we take a bit of that, but keep his fun, his playful Harleyisms. I think there are some ways Harley has never really known who she is. She’s been going back and forth among a lot of personalities and between being a doctor and being a harlequin in a jester’s hat. Now Harley is a mother. It is very adaptable ”.

The cartoonist has something to say

This approach to telling a Harley story is a far cry from the chaos normally associated with Harley, but Matteo Scalera is enjoying the opportunity to tell a different kind of story with the character.

“I think my hope for this book is that people enjoy its special beat,” he says. “It is something that, especially today, we are not used to. On television, in movies or whatever, even in comics, we are used to a super fast pace, with a thousand flashy things happening here and there. You always have to grab the reader’s attention, otherwise it’s very distracting, so you’re constantly bam, bam, bam, bam. This one has its own rhythm. I’m a Mindhunter fan too, so when Katana said it, I understood immediately. It was like, ‘Oh yeah, that’s something I can definitely see in the story.’

Scalera is only the second artist to draw a White Knight story other than Murphy, and the first to draw a multi-issue miniseries. However, it is difficult to think of a more suitable artist for this. A longtime fan and close friend of Murphy’s, he describes working with Murphy and Collins as family work, and regularly references Murphy’s work when drawing Harley Quinn.

“This particular story needs a lot of detail in the settings and settings. I have tried using some of Sean’s angles and the way he uses perspective. I try to match it with my style. Some of my friends, looking at the pages, told me that they could see that I studied some of Sean’s panels to create a specific effect or to have a specific angle of shot. “

The mystery behind Harley Quinn

Although Harley Quinn is a mystery, she is not without romance and drama. One of the things Collins wanted to do was shake up the beginning of Harley’s relationship with Jack. In the White Knight universe, she meets him before he becomes the Joker.

“We decided that they would not meet in Arkham,” he explains. “That was one of the first decisions Sean and I made together. Jack and Harley did not meet as Joker and Harleen. It was like Jack and Harley. I loved the idea of ​​building that romantic world for them and starting it even before she was a doctor. I absolutely wanted to go in that direction. “

“The heart of this story is all about the people,” adds Scalera. “Basically the whole story is a great mix of human interaction and emotions. So we wanted to offer that, especially in Harley and Jack’s love story, which is something that hasn’t been explored until now because it didn’t exist before. So we wanted to focus not on the two supervillains teaming up, but on when it was just Jack and Harleen, two young men falling in love. “

Of course, that is not to say that the book has little action. We will see Harley taking on Neo-Joker, Jack’s second Harley Quinn, who was featured in the first White Knight series. There are also new villains: Starlet and the Producer.

The importance of villains

“The relationship between Starlet and the Producer is very reflective and helps Harley come to terms with her own past and understand why her life played out the way it did,” promises Collins.

Along with the new Harley Quinn characters, there were many established characters that Collins wanted to work on in the story, including one that is completely new to the world of White Knight.

“We have Simon Trent, aka Gray Ghost, showing up,” reveals Collins. “And it’s not just a cameo, it’s an important part of the story and it comes back throughout the book. It made perfect sense because Starlet is a kind of Golden Age serial killer targeting Golden Age actors and actresses who are past their prime, in quotes. So you could argue that Simon Trent is one of those people who fits into that world. “

“Plus, I wanted Ivy to show up. So Poison Ivy is there too ”.

But the item Collins insisted will play a major role in Batman: White Knight Presents Harley Quinn are his heroine’s two beloved pets.

“I’m a huge fan of dogs,” laughs Collins. “So those hyenas … I told Matteo at the beginning: ‘I hope you like to draw dogs because these hyenas are going to be everywhere.’

And don't forget that this collector's volume awaits you in our online store:

DC Black Label Deluxe – Batman: White Knight Presents Harley Quinn

Joker is dead.

Batman is behind bars.

In a new era of villains, only Harley Quinn can save Gotham.

Two years after Azrael eliminated Gotham’s deadliest villains in Batman: Curse of the White Knight, the stage is set for a new criminal insurrection. From the shadows, a visionary mastermind known as the Producer finds herself assembling a colorful group of new bandits, led by her attractive recruit, the Star, an actress-turned-serial killer with a vendetta against Golden Age movie actors.

When ghoulish crime scene findings point to an impossible link to Joker, the DPGC – aided by the enthusiastic young FBI agent Hector Quimby – turns to Harley Quinn to solve the case. But Harley is having a hard time coping with her new role as a single mother, with the late Jack Napier’s twins and returning to the underworld of Gotham, even though a “good guy” will force her to confront her worst instincts and flirt with danger. .

Determined to prove that she can find a balance in all her affairs, Harley accepts Bruce Wayne’s guidance and manages to get close to the killer, and when the Producer’s twisted script kicks in, she will have to confront her past to protect Gotham and her children. of a deadly final act.

This volume compiles all six issues of the original series, plus a bonus story, originally published as part of the Harley Quinn: Black + White + Red digital series.

