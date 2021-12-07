Although it is true that it is not an exaggeratedly high amount, but in it we find ourselves facing the one that was one of the best seller from the firm such as the Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro, in addition to other low-end smartphones that have been quite popular. Specifically, the ready in full is:

This time it was the turn of Xiaomi . The Chinese technology giant has not published data on which of its mobiles will enjoy Android 12 ; however, a list disclosed by a Twitter account dedicated to the information relating to the Asian company could have indicated who would be chosen from Redmi to stay without update .

The list of devices this version will land on is still completely unknown officially, although through various leaks and information we can get an idea of ​​which terminals will be without it.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8T

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro

Xiaomi Redmi 9

Xiaomi Redmi 9A

Xiaomi Redmi 9AT

Xiaomi Redmi 9C

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

In the list there are some more Redmi phones. The reason why they have not been included in this publication is because they are not available for your purchase in Spain, only in China.

It must be borne in mind that some of those present here have behind their backs more than two years since its launch. A logical reason to understand the reason for the absence of Android 12. On the other hand, others like the Redmi 9A arrived in the national territory just over a year ago. So the upgrade planning Xiaomi is completely unknown.

What about MIUI 13?

Does the fact of not receiving the new version of the Google operating system mean that those mentioned above will not enjoy MIUI 13? Not at all. In fact, it has little to do with it. The customization layer of manufacturers is governed by other criteria, but beware, according to a widespread leak some of them they will also run out of the MIUI update.

The marginalized will be the belonging to the Redmi Note 8 family. This means that the Redmi 9 series will receive in its entirety the facelift that Xiaomi users have been waiting for.

It is necessary to clarify that, for the moment, there is nothing confirmed by the company, although all the rumors point to this fact. If true, the brand’s update plan around its customization layer would be clarified, thus leaving aside the phones launched more than two years ago. Even so, in a very short time it will arrive official information by Xiaomi and its respective subdivisions, so we have to be attentive.