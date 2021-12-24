Therefore, we are going to see you four Vivo models that could be the perfect purchase for these dates. And although you may not have ever heard the name of this firm, it is time for you to remember it, more than anything because it has not only landed with great force in our country, but in Europe. For now, within our borders you do not have a large catalog, but here are the best purchase options.

The most ‘top’ I live

Each model has different characteristics that will make it better than another. However, we will go from less to more, so that you stay with the desire to know which is the Vivo smartphone that deserves more It is worth buying in Spain in 2021. Although, not all have seen the light this year, but some that premiered at the end of last year have been among the best as well.

Y72 5G, the cheapest

This vivo Y72 5G got for sale for 299 euros late May in Graphite Black and Dream golf. A mid-range smartphone that among its main features boasts a 6.58 FullHD + screen with Incell technology and a notch in the shape of a drop of water for its 16 megapixel selfie camera. One of its points for which it stands out is its processor compatible with 5G networks, which is the Mediatek Dimensity 700.