Vivo’s intention is to settle definitively in the mobile market in Spain. Despite the strong competition in our country, especially within Android phones. The bet for 2021 of this Chinese telephone firm has been strong, bringing with it different terminals that, perfectly, could become the best gift of Kings for a family member or partner.
Therefore, we are going to see you four Vivo models that could be the perfect purchase for these dates. And although you may not have ever heard the name of this firm, it is time for you to remember it, more than anything because it has not only landed with great force in our country, but in Europe. For now, within our borders you do not have a large catalog, but here are the best purchase options.
The most ‘top’ I live
Each model has different characteristics that will make it better than another. However, we will go from less to more, so that you stay with the desire to know which is the Vivo smartphone that deserves more It is worth buying in Spain in 2021. Although, not all have seen the light this year, but some that premiered at the end of last year have been among the best as well.
Y72 5G, the cheapest
This vivo Y72 5G got for sale for 299 euros late May in Graphite Black and Dream golf. A mid-range smartphone that among its main features boasts a 6.58 FullHD + screen with Incell technology and a notch in the shape of a drop of water for its 16 megapixel selfie camera. One of its points for which it stands out is its processor compatible with 5G networks, which is the Mediatek Dimensity 700.
It has a 5,000 mAh battery with 18 W fast charging and a triple camera composed of a 64 megapixel main sensor, 8 megapixel wide angle and a 2 megapixel macro sensor with useful tools such as a Super Night Mode and electronic stabilization. ‘ultra stable’.
V21 5G, the ideal one for photos
In the case of this mid-range, we are one of the best options if we are lovers of selfies. This model it will cost us less than 360 euros. We have a 44 megapixel sensor on the front.
Although, the thing does not stop there, but also has optical image stabilization. Therefore, despite a mid-range within the catalog of the Chinese brand, we have a good mobile camera. And, in terms of design, it is a device that is good for the eyes.
X51 5G, a top of the range
This model of the Chinese brand allows us to work with a quadruple camera equipped with an exclusive Gimbal that is used so much in the world of professional photography. In addition, it arrived at our borders accompanied by a Snapdragon 765 processor compatible with 5G networks and a 6.50-inch AMOLED panel, FHD + and a refresh rate of 90 Hz. Not bad at all. At its launch it cost 799 euros, although today we can buy it for 549 euros.
X60 Pro, the king
It is clear that, the Vivo X60 Pro, It is the most ‘top’ of all, and with its price it says it all, since costs in Spain 699 euros. In addition, for this launch, the Chinese firm, teamed up with ZEISS with the aim of achieving a near perfect camera. The techniques for its cameras were even improved, such as the improvement of the Gimbal system, for image stabilization, which we had already mentioned in the X51 5G.
This smartphone was planted in May of this year with a processor Snapdragon 870 compatible with 5G networks and a flexible 6.56-inch AMOLED panel, Full HD + and a refresh rate of 120 Hz, along with a touch response frequency of 240 Hz.
Our recommendation
Although, without a doubt, the X60 Pro is the most ‘premium’ option within all the phones that Vivo has brought to our country. Everything will depend on what our budget is. Therefore, we bet on the mid-range V21 5G. A phone that will perfectly meet all our needs, and also has an affordable price for an average buyer.