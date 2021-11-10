Therefore, we are going to see how Christmas is presented with unlimited data rates cheaper of each operator that offers them in Spain. Currently, Movistar, Vodafone, Orange and Yoigo It is offered by the large operators, while other low cost such as Digi, Xenet and PTV Telecom have also added to these rates.
Vodafone
Vodafone offers three rates with unlimited data and calls, although probably the two cheaper They are not of much use because their speed limitation makes it impossible to even watch a 4K stream from Netflix using tethering. The cheapest modality is found with the Unlimited Mobile Rate Essential, which has unlimited data at 2 Mbps per 25.99 euros per month during the first six months, then going to cost 34.99 euros per month.
The second is the Unlimited Advanced Mobile Rate, which offers 10 Mbps data for a price of 28.99 euros per month for 6 months, going to cost 38.99 euros per month afterwards. Finally, the only one that can compete in benefits with those of other operators is the Unlimited Mobile Rate Plus, with unlimited data at maximum speed per 35.99 euros per month for 6 months, going to cost 47.99 euros per month afterwards. In addition, it includes HBO Max and 60 channels.
Movistar
The Infinite Movistar Contract has unlimited calls and data at maximum speed for a price of 19.98 euros per month for 3 months, going to cost 39.95 euros per month afterwards. In addition, the rate includes Movistar + Lite to access a multitude of Movistar + content, including FOX, Movistar Series, # 0, Vamos and DTT channels.
Orange
Orange It has two unlimited data rates, where the cheapest is the Go Up. Although they usually launch offers every few months, currently they do not have any, and the rate costs 35.95 euros per month, also including unlimited calls and HD video viewing.
Yoigo
Yoigo It has the most affordable unlimited data rate among the major operators, both discounted and non-discounted, as well as having 5G connectivity and unlimited calls. Its price is 25 euros per month during the first three months, then going to cost 33 euros per month.
Digi
The Unlimited Digi Fee continues to maintain its price and is positioned as the second cheapest option on the market, with gigabytes and unlimited calls for 25 euros per month. SMS are not unlimited, with a limit of 1,000 per month.
Xenet
Xenet It has the cheapest unlimited data rate in Spain, also including unlimited calls and compatibility with tethering. Its price is 21 euros per month, without promotional price or strange increases. The operator uses coverage from Orange and Movistar.
PTV Telecom
The rate of PTV Telecom with unlimited data it is closer to the big operators than to the low cost. By 30.95 euros per month we can get a rate with unlimited calls and data without permanence.