Therefore, we are going to see how Christmas is presented with unlimited data rates cheaper of each operator that offers them in Spain. Currently, Movistar, Vodafone, Orange and Yoigo It is offered by the large operators, while other low cost such as Digi, Xenet and PTV Telecom have also added to these rates.

Vodafone

Vodafone offers three rates with unlimited data and calls, although probably the two cheaper They are not of much use because their speed limitation makes it impossible to even watch a 4K stream from Netflix using tethering. The cheapest modality is found with the Unlimited Mobile Rate Essential, which has unlimited data at 2 Mbps per 25.99 euros per month during the first six months, then going to cost 34.99 euros per month.

The second is the Unlimited Advanced Mobile Rate, which offers 10 Mbps data for a price of 28.99 euros per month for 6 months, going to cost 38.99 euros per month afterwards. Finally, the only one that can compete in benefits with those of other operators is the Unlimited Mobile Rate Plus, with unlimited data at maximum speed per 35.99 euros per month for 6 months, going to cost 47.99 euros per month afterwards. In addition, it includes HBO Max and 60 channels.