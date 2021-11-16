In Europe the version that is distributed is that of the Samsung CPU. In the case of the Samsung Galaxy S10, it arrived in the United States with a Snapdragon 855, while in Spain it did so with a Exynos 9820 , which generated quite a stir.

However, the Asian company repeated this practice with the Galaxy S20 and S21, although the performance gap between the two appears to have narrowed. Therefore, we wonder which Snapdragon processor each Exynos is equivalent to.

This situation faced, on the one hand, the chips Snapdragon manufactured by Qualcomm and, on the other, those designed by Samsung itself, the Exynos . There were many complaints among consumers because the performance of both was not the same.

The tests confirmed that users who had at their disposal the model that has a built-in Qualcomm processor enjoyed a higher performance. If we stick to the assessment provided by AnTuTu, the Exynos chips of the Galaxy S10 series had a score of 325,067 compared to the 343,051 Qualcomm processors.

Snapdragon 865

A year later, the Korean multinational did not get off the bandwagon and continued to bet on its own chips in the versions distributed in Europe. The Snapdragon 865 found in certain models was equivalent to the Exynos 990.

The company claimed that the performance was exactly the same for the two processors, but again the benchmarks said the opposite. The Snapdragon 865 was 14% higher than the Exynos 990 score. Specifically, the former has 653,858 points which is quite a departure from the 575,503 received by the Samsung-designed CPU.

Snapdragon 888

The facts suggested that what was seen in the previous cases would be repeated again. The Galaxy S21 Ultra would have two different versions based on the market where it was launched. This time they would face the Snapdragon 888 and its equivalent, the Exynos 2100.

In terms of performance these are the more balanced that we can find since the company opted for this practice. According to AnTuTu ratings, the Qualcomm chip features 657,273 and the one manufactured by the South Korean company itself with 657,150. The results are very even, so it seems that the key has finally been found.