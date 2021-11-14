If we take a look at what the Chinese firm sells in Spain, the fast charging of its phones not among the most advanced on the market today. But the reality is that within the mid-range to which these phones belong, there are not high charging speeds.

Pocophone mobiles stand out for many aspects, but not precisely because of the fast charging of their mobiles, at least for now, because as you know, their manufacturer colleagues, such as Xiaomi or Redmi , are breaking all fast charging records.

In fact, if we look at the most prominent mobiles of this brand in 2021 in Spain, the Pocophone X3 Pro or the Pocophone F3 are the best prepared with 33W fast charge, very far for example from the 120W offered by the Redmi Note 11 Pro +. This is the highest speed that we are going to find in a Poco mobile currently in Spain. But if we look outside, we have other mobiles of the brand, which have not yet arrived here, and which do have a very respectable fast charge, at the level of the best.

Those that load faster, outside of Spain

Well, Pocophone has two models that we have not seen in Spain yet that enjoy the fastest charging in the brand’s range of phones. We talk about the powerful Pocophone F3 GT, and Pocophone X3 GT, two terminals that are capable of being charged with a charging power up to 67W, which translates to completing the charge of its 5000mAh battery in just 42 minutes, this is the best data that a Poco mobile has given so far when it comes to charging its battery. Therefore, we will have to wait for the firm to launch one of these models in Spain to have a real fast charge.

Therefore today we cannot say that the brand’s mobiles can boast of a true fast charge, but rather the opposite. Because curiously the most recent mobile of the brand in Spain, the new Poco M4 Pro 5G, has the same fast charge as the presumed top of the range of the brand in our country. It would not surprise us that in the future we can see mobiles like the Redmi Note 11 Pro + turned into a bit for the West, and boasting of those brutal 120W of charging power, that would mean giving the Pocophone firm a hit on the table in Spain, when we talk about fast charging your battery. Hopefully it will be like that.