AirPods (1st gen.) : Lightning port.

: Lightning port. AirPods (2nd gen.) With charging case : Lightning port.

: Lightning port. AirPods (2nd Gen.) With Wireless Charging Case : Lightning port and wireless charging.

: Lightning port and wireless charging. AirPods (3rd gen.) : Lightning port, wireless charging and MagSafe charging.

: Lightning port, wireless charging and MagSafe charging. AirPods Pro : Lightning port, wireless charging and MagSafe charging.

: Lightning port, wireless charging and MagSafe charging. AirPods Max: Lightning port.

Some are also MagSafe

One of the novelties that the third generation AirPods brought and that the AirPods Pro also adopted is the MagSafe charging. This way of charging the battery of devices has been a constant in the history of Apple laptops. Later, it was transferred to iPhones from the iPhone 12 generation.

As well, now it is also present in AirPods 3 and AirPods Pro, and predictably it will also be in all subsequent models. MagSafe charging is a wireless charge, but with a peculiarity, and that is that the adapter that is used remains fully attached to the device in question through the different magnets they have.

Lightning cables and adapters compatible with all

We begin with the compilation of accessories so that you have at your disposal at all times what you need to give you that kick of energy that your favorite headphones need. First of all, we put different cables and adapters on the table with which you will be able to charge absolutely all AirPods models.

Amazon Basics – Lightning to USB-A Cable

One of the basics that all Apple device users must have at their fingertips is a Lightning to USB-A cable, since despite the fact that the USB-C standard is increasingly present, many users continue to use power adapters with USB-A And, therefore, to be able to take advantage of these products, these cables are really good.

In this case, it is the option of Amazon itself, which has a braided cable, something to take into account especially if you are one of those users who usually end up destroying the cables of Apple devices. It is available in two colors, this gray and another pink. In addition, it has a 1.8 m length.

ESR USB C to Lightning Cable

Although we previously told you that it is necessary to have a USB A to Lightning cable, the reality is that Apple long ago stopped providing USB A power adapters, going to USB C standard. Therefore, having at least one cable of this type is vital, both to be able to replace the Apple cables that you break and to use it as your daily use cable.

It has a 1 meter length, ideal to place it on your bedside table or on your work desk. It is a braided cable, so you will have that extra durability that this type of product gives you. In addition, you have it available in different colors, this option in black and two more, in white and silver.

UGREEN Quick Charge 3.0 Charger

Obviously, to be able to accompany the cables that we have just told you about, we also bring you a pair of power adapters. In this case the corresponding to the Lightning-USB A cable. The UGREEN brand is always one of the ones that provides the most charging accessories to all Apple device users, and the reality is the quality of its products is very high.

In this case it is a 18W power adapter, so you will not only be able to charge your AirPods, but you can also use it to take advantage of the fast charging of devices such as the iPhone. It is available in two colors, this one in white, and another alternative in black.

UGREEN 20 W USB C Charger

We continue with the UGREEN brand, but now to bring you the power adapter corresponding to USB C-Lightning cable. You can also take advantage of this adapter with the charging cable that the headphones themselves bring you inside the box, a box that by the way does not include a power adapter, so if you do not have one at home you will have to get one as a requirement to be able to charge your AirPods, and this is one of the best options you can find.

In terms of power, it is capable of give you up to 20 W, which will allow you to take advantage of fast charge of other devices such as the iPhone and even the Apple Watch Series 7, although in this case you would have to use your own cable, obviously. In addition, it is available in two different colors, black and white.

Charging bases for Apple wireless devices

We are now going with wireless charging, and as you know, from the AirPods 2 and except for the AirPods Max, these headphones can be charged wirelessly in the same way that you can charge the iPhone. Without a doubt, this is a convenience, since just by putting the case on top of the base you can charge your headphones. Therefore, below we leave you several very interesting options.

Belkin 3-in-1 BoostCharge PRO wireless charger

One of the most popular charging bases that exist for Apple devices is this one from Belkin. It is capable of giving each of the devices that you can place in it the power it requires to charge properly without damaging the battery. Its design is spectacular, being in total harmony with all the devices of the Cupertino company.

On the one hand, you will not only be able to place your AirPods on the base of it, but on its sides it has a MagSafe adapter, which will allow you to charge two AirPods 3 or Pro cases at the same time, or the iPhone if you have a model equal to or greater than 12. On the other side you can also place your Apple Watch for convenient charging. It is available in two colors, black and white, so you can choose the option that you like the most.

Anker Wireless Charger

The charging bases in which you can place and charge different devices are really useful, as long as you have the devices that you can dock in it. That is why some users prefer wireless chargers like this one provided by the Anker brand, on which you can put your AirPods with wireless charging, as well as the iPhone or any device that benefits from this technology.

In this case Anker provides up to 15 W power, more than enough to properly charge your AirPods. It is an ideal option to be able to place on your desk or simply on your nightstand to be able to charge your devices whenever you want just by placing them on it.

Hoidokly 2-in-1 Wireless Charger

Charging bases are usually made up of three stations for three different devices. However, this HOIDOKLY option provides a fantastic solution to all users who have an iPhone and some AirPods and they want to charge both devices in the same place and, also at the same time.

It has two wireless charging surfaces, one for a mobile device and one for AirPods compatible with wireless charging. In addition, one of the most positive aspects of this charging base is that it provides an adapted charging speed so as not to damage the device’s battery and thus keep it in good condition for as long as possible. It is available in two colors, black and white.

Special mounts for AirPods Max

As we have told you at the beginning of this post, the AirPods Max are the only ones that, as with the first version of AirPods, have no other way to charge them than by connecting them to the Lightning cable, so in that In this case, the accessories we mentioned above also work perfectly for these headphones. However, we believe that it can be much more comfortable if you have a stand on which you can place your AirPods Max while charging them. In this way we provide you with the following options.

Walnut and Aluminum Headphone Stand

One of the points that stand out most of the AirPods Max, in addition to the fantastic sound and noise cancellation that they provide to all their users, are the manufacturing materials. Apple has used totally premium finishes for headphones that aesthetically do not leave anyone indifferent, therefore, if you are going to use a support for them and you do not want to break with that aesthetic line, this option is really ideal.

Is made of walnut wood and aluminum, which are two materials of the highest quality and that, as we said, combine wonderfully with the manufacturing materials of the AirPods Max. In addition, they also give it that robustness that a product of this type needs. It is ideal to be able to hold the headphones on the desk and, why not, also charge them.

kaikki Silicone Charging Stand for AirPods Max

AirPods Max can only be charged by connecting to a Lightning cable, but thanks to this kaikki brand support you will be able to place them on it to load them and stay upright at the same time, without having to leave them on any surface and take up more space. Without a doubt it is one of the best solutions to charge the AirPods Max when you are not using them.

The material of which this charging stand is made is silicone high quality, durable and also ecological, thus being very easy to always carry along with your headphones. They have a hole through which you can pass the charging cable. It is available in various colors such as black, midnight blue, red and dark green.

DISXKAER Magnetic charging stand for AirPods Max

We finish this compilation with, surely, the best way to charge your AirPods Max, and this is magnetic charging stand. Aesthetically it fully maintains the line that Apple has marked with these headphones, since they have been specially designed for them, offering a vertical charging method.

Is made of high quality silicone, and it is very easy to use, since you only have to insert the magnetic charging head into the headset, remove the power cable, adjust its length and fix the support to the surface on which you want to place it. In this way, charging your AirPods Max vertically will be easier and more comfortable than ever.

Of all, what are the best accessories?

As we always do with this type of compilation, from the editorial team of La Manzana Mordida we want to tell you what our preferences are. However, they are our personal choices, based on needs that may or may not be the same as yours, so we encourage you to decide which product or products are the best for you.