The massage gun is an accessory in order to perform what is called percussive therapy. These pistols have gained considerable notoriety thanks to certain professional athletes who use them.

Percussion therapy is a type of massage that is based on a myofascial release in order to perform a treatment of the musculoskeletal tissue.

The pistol has several functions, among which it stands out:

Reduce muscle pain

Prevent soreness

Improve range of motion

Being a fairly new accessory, there needs to be more studies to confirm all these benefits, but the truth is that these massage guns are on the right track.

The proper functioning of these massage guns depends on three fundamental characteristics:

The pressure of each hit

Hitting frequency

Hitting depth

Massage guns

TAIKO® MINI Massage Gun





Each head is designed to massage different muscle groups, ligaments, spine, and deep tissue. Variable speed setting allows you to work each muscle area according to desired intensity, Speed ​​levels provide gradual relief to affected areas. You can find it for 79.99 euros.

TAIKO® MINI Massage Gun (New Model 2021) – Percussion Massage for Muscles – Deep Tissue and Ligament Massager – Ideal for quick recovery after exercise

Mini Muscle Massage Gun, arboleaf





The arboleaf Mini Massage Gun weighs only 0.37kg, the massage force is up to 60lbs, and the impact depth is up to 6mm. Mini but powerful, it can eliminate body fatigue and pain, easy to carry and use anytime, anywhere. Suitable for offices, gyms and outdoors. There is only one button at the bottom of the handle, you can simply control everything. You can find it for 65.99 euros.

Mini Muscle Massage Gun, arboleaf Massage Gun 3000 rpm, Silent Muscle Massage Gun 4 Speeds, 0.37kg Portable Massage Gun 4 Silicone Massage Heads, Type C Charge

Wueps Deep Tissue Muscle Massage Gun





Muscle massage gun with vibration and percussion. 3300 percussions per minute that reduce muscle and fascial tension. Thanks to a powerful 24-watt 30-speed adjustable intensity motor, the WUEPS gun is designed for both domestic and professional use. You can find it for 64.90 euros.

Wueps Deep Tissue Muscle Massage Gun, ProElite Black Mate Massager, 3300 Strokes Per Minute and 8 Heads, Relief of Muscle Pain, Back, Suitable Use for Athletes, Masseurs

Bob and Brad Q2 Massage Gun





Q2 MINI is your pocket companion giving you the highest quality muscle treatment with unmatched portability. Compact but powerful, Q2 MINI is the most agile massage device that accompanies you wherever you go. Q2 MINI is recommended and developed by Famous Physical Therapists Bob Schrupp and Brad Heineck. Designed for maximum ergonomic comfort and unmatched portability, as well as rapid relief and relaxation. You can find it for 76.49 euros.

Bob and Brad Q2 Massage Gun, Deep Tissue Massage Gun, Portable Muscle Massage Gun, Small Silent Massage Gun with Case

HOPOSO Muscle Massage Gun





The HOPOSO massage gun is used to relieve muscle stiffness and pain. It is a physical therapy tool, which can improve the general health of the soft tissues of the body, prevent inflammation caused by the adhesion between the fascia and the muscles. Particularly suitable for athletes, climbers, fitness instructors and hikers. You can find it for 105.05 euros.

Muscle Massage Gun, Electric Deep Tissue Muscle Massager with 30 Speeds, 6 Massage Heads, LCD Touch Screen, Massage Gun (Silver)

RENPHO Deep Tissue Massage Gun





Upgraded R3 Powerful Muscle Massage Gun is equipped with 16.8V brushless motor, which can reach 1800-3200rpm / min, available for different muscle groups. The handheld massage gun helps to relieve muscle pain, relax and shape different parts of the muscles of the body. You can find it for 84.99 euros.

Muscle Massage Gun, RENPHO Deep Tissue Massage Gun Powerful up to 3200rpm, Silent Professional Massage Gun 2500mAh Battery and Type-C Charging for Muscle Pain Relief, Black

BURNNOVE Muscle Massager Massage Gun





The BURNNOVE massage gun is equipped with 8 different shaped massage heads and 99 speed settings so you can relax your muscles more deeply. The massage heads include 60MM Globosity Head, Y Head, Flat Head, D Head, Bullet Head, Silicone Head, Big Fork Head and Thumb Head. You can find it for 89.99 euros.

BURNNOVE Muscle Massager Massage Gun 99 Speed ​​2800mAh 3300PRM LED Low Noise Touch Screen with 8 Massage Heads and Storage Bag

ALDOM Muscle Massage Gun





The ALDOM massage gun can soothe the body deeply by deep and powerful muscle massage up to 4800 times per minute. The massage gun can not only massage muscle, but also deep tissue organization. Prevents muscle adherence, relaxes tight muscle tissue and eliminates fatigue. You can find it for 79.99 euros.

ALDOM Muscle Massage Gun, Deep Tissue Muscle Massage Gun with 30 Adjustable Levels, Portable 6 Heads Electric Muscle Massager, Massage Gun

ANSGEC Muscle Massage Gun





Thanks to the 6 different heads and 30 speeds (reaching up to 3,500 percussions per minute), the muscle massage gun gives you the freedom to customize your massage depending on the target area. Ideal for relaxing your muscles after a hard day’s work or an intense workout in the gym. You can find it for 79.99 euros.

Muscle Massage Gun, Muscle Massage Gun with 30 Adjustable Levels, Powerful, Ultra Silent and LCD Touch Screen, 6 Heads Massage Gun for Relaxation Recovery Fatigue

POKAR Massage Gun





Massage is not only intended to improve health and well-being, but it also affects our mind and emotions. The massage gun has been designed for athletes and professional masseurs, but it is also ideal for amateurs. Helps minimize soreness after training. You can find it for 63.99 euros.

POKAR Massage Gun – Muscle Massage Gun with 20 Adjustable Levels and 6 Massage Heads, Portable Massager with LED Display to Relax Tight Muscles and Recovery

EKUPUZ Muscle Massage Gun





The muscle massage gun has 30 adjustable speeds that can emit a speed of 1200-3300 rpm, thus reaching up to 14 mm in depth to relax its fascia (connective tissue), each level is designed for a different type of massage, from relaxation to activation of pre-training. You can find it for 80.99 euros.

Muscle Massage Gun, EKUPUZ Deep Tissue Muscle Massage Gun with 30 Adjustable Levels, 6 Massage Heads and LCD Display, for Relaxation Recovery Fatigue

KIATA Muscle Massage Gun





The muscle massage gun achieves a great force of 45lbs, 14mm wide, with 12 replaceable head attachments, including the market leading dual air cushion head, providing a large percussion massage area suitable for athletes, sports loves. The muscle massage gun can be used to massage all the muscles of the body and allow the percussion to penetrate deep into the tissues. You can find it for 54.99 euros.

KIATA Muscle Massage Gun, Deep Tissue Muscle Massager with 6 Adjustable Levels, Portable Massage Gun 12 Ultra Silent Massage Heads, LCD Screen …

Cotsoco Deep Tissue Massage Gun





With powerful high-frequency vibration stimulation, maximum 3200 beats per minute. The amplitude of the massage gun can reach 12mm to 16mm, penetrate deep into the tissue to accelerate blood circulation, quickly break down the lactic acid produced after training, and eliminate pain. With the new generation of noise reduction technology, the noise is less than 45 dB. You can find it for 76.49 euros.

Cotsoco Deep tissue massage gun with 4800 mAh battery and multi-color LED touch screen, silent massage gun, muscle massager with 8 massage heads …

Images | Amazon