Sports shoes are the main element if we want to do sports. They are necessary to adapt to both your size and your footprint in order to:

Train in comfort

Avoid injury

Improve adherence to sport

Both Reebok and Adidas have released some offers that we show you below.

Reebok

DMX 1200 Series





Sport a modern and relaxed look with this athleisure-style sneaker. On the inside, DMX air transfer technology provides cushioning that adapts to your footing, while on the outside its impressive look conveys character and personality. You can find them for 44.98 euros.





A REMASTERIZED CLASSIC.

Reebok Royal Astrorun





Retro-running style, a winning bet. This sneaker features a geometric shape design for dynamic style. Textile and synthetic leather upper for a textured layered look. The cushioned midsole and outsole make it extremely comfortable and soft. You can find them for 34.98 euros.

AN EXTRAORDINARLY COMFORTABLE SNEAKER WITH A STYLE INSPIRED BY RETRO RUNNING.

Torch Hex





This shoe is inspired by the running designs of the 90s. It shows off a robust silhouette with a lightweight textile upper and synthetic suede overlays. The perforated midsole pays homage to the most classic running style. Featuring eye-catching Vector logos that complete its retro look. You can find them for 37.48 euros.

A RETRO SNEAKER WITH A ROBUST DESIGN INSPIRED BY THE 90S.

Nano X1 Adventure





Whether doing a boot camp in the park or bodyweight exercises at the campsite, with this Reebok women’s training shoe you will have more fun training outdoors than ever. Floatride Energy foam in the toe box gives you a lightweight feel and a responsive ride. The pronounced studs improve traction on any type of surface. You can find them for 91 euros.

A VERSATILE SHOE FOR PRACTICING FITNESS INDOORS OR OUTDOORS.

Floatride Energy Grow





Feel as good on the inside as on the outside when you go for a run in this men’s running shoe made with plant-based materials. The Floaride Energy foam is made with castor oil and offers you lightweight cushioning and high responsiveness with every step. The flared heel reduces pressure on the Achilles tendon for greater comfort. You can find them for 72 euros.

FLOATRIDE ENERGY GROW A RUNNING SHOE MADE WITH PLANT-BASED MATERIALS.

Classic Leather Legacy





Boost your most original style. This Classic Leather Legacy is loaded with details that make it irresistible, from the jagged edges to the side stripes that stand out. The robust profile raises the level of your look, literally. You can find them for 72 euros.

CLASSIC LEATHER LEGACY A RETRO SNEAKER WITH STRIKING HIGHLIGHTS OF COLOR.

Reebok Royal Glide Ripple Clip





Safe. Current. Classic The retro design of the Royal Glide includes a heel counter for added security. Its wavy sole offers you great traction and an original look. You can find them for 45.50 euros.

REEBOK ROYAL GLIDE RIPPLE CLIP THE CASUAL SNEAKER OF ALL TIMES.

Zig Kinetica II





Dare and take a step into the future. This running-inspired model features a breathable mesh upper with integrated zones for added support and long-lasting comfort. Lightweight Floatride Fuel cushioning surrounded by the Zig Energy Shell helps unleash a stream of energy. Color details, dynamic lines and an eye-catching zigzag midsole complete the futuristic design, which can be found for € 60.

ZIG KINETICA II A SNEAKER WITH A FUTURISTIC LOOK THAT DRIVES YOU AT EVERY STEP.

Reebok heritance





Just like your playlist of favorite songs. Raise the level of your style with this Reebok model. Its retro aesthetic has been updated with modern details like sharp lines and pops of contrasting color. The foam insole makes it very comfortable, so much so that you won’t want to take it off. Then don’t say we didn’t warn you. You can find them for 35.75 euros.

REEBOK HERITANCE A SNEAKER WITH FOAM CUSHIONING AND STYLISH STYLE.

Adidas

ZX 2K 4D SNEAKER





The new ZX shoe combines cultural references with the latest technology to create a unique style. True to the innovative spirit of the ZX series, this model features an innovative 4D midsole and a mesh upper that sets you apart from the rest. You can find them for 120 euros.

ZX 2K 4D SHOE PROGRESS AND INNOVATION

ADIZERO TOKYO LENGTH JUMPING SHOE





Take a deep breath and get ready to fly. This adidas shoe gives you the grip you need to reach top speed before take off. Lightweight mesh fabric helps you run faster and jump further. This product is made from Primegreen, a combination of high performance recycled materials. 50% of the upper part is made from recycled materials. Does not contain virgin polyester. You can find them for 91 euros.

ADIZERO TOKYO LENGTH JUMPING SHOE SPEED AND POWER ON THE TRACK

GOLF SHOE CODECHAOS 21 PRIMEBLUE SPIKELESS





Sets trends in the field. The adidas Codechaos 21 Primeblue Spikeless Golf Shoe provides you with unsurpassed comfort and incredible energy return. It features a waterproof fabric upper with lightweight reinforcements for added support and unmistakable style. The Boost midsole adds energy and momentum to your stride, while the spikeless Adiwear outsole provides optimal grip, traction and stability. You can find them for 102 euros.

GOLF SHOE CODECHAOS 21 PRIMEBLUE SPIKELESS TECHNOLOGY AND STYLE ON THE GREEN

LA TRAINER 3 SNEAKER





You could say Los Angeles invented fitness culture in the ’80s. This adidas shoe updates the original LA Trainer with pops of color and modern details. The pegs in the midsole keep its sporty essence intact. You can find them for 89.96 euros.

LA TRAINER 3 SNEAKER IMPOSSIBLE NOT TO STAND OUT

OZWEEGO PURE SNEAKER





The 90s are pure inspiration. Destiny? It is marked by the future. Put on the adidas OZWEEGO and step into a new era in total comfort. The version of this classic is updated with a minimalist and current design. The cushioned midsole provides greater comfort to your footprint. You can find them for 72 euros.

OZWEEGO PURE SNEAKER THE PAST AND THE FUTURE MELT

RUGBY BOOT MALICE WET NATURAL LAWN





Kick better to go further. This adidas Malice rugby boot features a synthetic leather upper with asymmetric lacing that offers a greater striking surface. The forefoot includes raised details that provide greater grip and precision. The lightweight sole provides greater stability on wet natural grass pitches. This product has been made from recycled material as part of our commitment to end plastic waste. 20% of the components used to make the upper part are made from at least 50% recycled material. You can find them for 52.50 euros.

RUGBY BOOT MALICE WET NATURAL LAWN CONTROL THE MATCH

PUREBOOST GO SNEAKER





This running shoe has a wider last in the forefoot and a reinforcement in the heel that stabilizes your footprint when turning corners, crossing curbs and navigating rough sidewalks. Lightweight, stretchy knit upper conforms to natural foot movement. A cushioned midsole combines with a flexible outsole for added momentum and comfort on the run. You can find them for 84 euros.

PUREBOOST GO SNEAKER ESCAPE THE ROUTINE

SL20 SLIPPER





Commit to being faster. This adidas SL20 shoe adapts to your running style. The breathable mesh upper has internal support that keeps your foot stable at high speed. Lightweight cushioning provides a powerful takeoff and dynamic transition. You can find them for 84 euros.

SL20 SNEAKER FEEL THE LIGHTNESS

In Vitónica | The most suitable footwear for the race depending on the type of foot we have

In Vitónica | Why men’s and women’s running shoes are different

Images | Adidas, Rebook