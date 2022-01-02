The world of video games goes far beyond the titles themselves, which have millions of players in front of the screens. We do not stop seeing crossovers between games and all kinds of products, as well as jumps between some platforms and others; Without going any further, the successful saga The Last of Us is nowhere to be found on the small screen, and this is just one example.

We true video game enthusiasts don’t just limit ourselves to playing (and sometimes replaying and replaying) all kinds of games, but we continue to look for aspects related to our favorite titles outside of our consoles and PC. In this sense, an authentic universe of possibilities opens up to us, ranging from merchandising items to clothing, through decorative objects, accessories and almost anything we can think of.

Many of us consider video games an authentic art, and with titles as visually attractive as Red Dead Redemption 2, Cyberpunk 2077, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild or Death Stranding, to name just a few, the industry does nothing but agree with us.

So that if we especially appreciate the aesthetic section of the titles that entertain us for hours and hoursSooner or later we will end up taking an eye (and then the glove) on the art books that are responsible for collecting their most beautiful aspects.

Related to the world of videogames there is a wide literature, where there is room for all kinds of books: guides, history of game consoles, comics … and the aforementioned art books. The latter serve as a perfect tribute to the most careful titles in the industry, and if we value every detail of our favorite characters and settings, we will especially appreciate getting lost in pages that show us the process behind the creation of tremendously rich worlds.

So if we are considering expanding our collection of art books, we want to enter this fascinating world for the first time or we simply want to give our bookshelves a more personal touch, below we will collect some of the most interesting video game art books that we find on the market today. We go with them!

Video Game Art Books: Recommended Purchases

The World of Cyberpunk 2077





We begin with the art book of one of the most anticipated (and controversial) titles of recent times: Cyberpunk 2077. Yes, despite the bugs and the often questionable gaming experience of this title have you enjoyed the landscapes of Night City, now you can recall their best designs with this book where, in addition, you will learn aspects of their history and characters. All this at a price of only 26.56 euros.

The World of Cyberpunk 2077

The Legend of Zelda: Hyrule Story





Fans of the mythical and excellent The Legend of Zelda saga have at their disposal a vast catalog of products with which to investigate its history. And among them, of course, they could not miss art books like this, at a price of 28.45 euros. This volume commemorates 25 years of The Legend of Zelda and includes such interesting aspects as the official chronology of the saga, concept art, designs, sketches and much more.

The Legend of Zelda: Hyrule Historia (COMIC MANGA)

The Art of The Last of Us





Another video game (already a saga, since the release of its second installment) with one of the most careful aesthetic sections in the entire video game industry is The Last of Us. Whoever has played it knows that it is a visual wonder, with some of the best-created post-apocalyptic settings in history. And for 30.56 euros we can get this book that reviews his concept art with sketches, character design and much more.

The Art of The Last of Us

The Art of the Last of Us Part II





And if The Last of Us is a masterpiece, its sequel is not far behind. An ideal way to complete our collection of art books is with this one based on The Last of Us II for 30.98 euros. Available in hard cover and with excellent ratings by users, This volume reviews the creation of settings and characters in this successful title.

The Art of the Last of Us Part II

The Art of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla





The new generation of video games is standing out, among other things, for tremendously attractive titles, and one of its greatest exponents is Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla. The latest installment of this successful Ubisoft franchise transports us to Nordic lands with its frozen landscapes and Viking villages. For 30.98 euros we can add the Valhalla art book to our shelf, and thus explore the interesting designs of these characters and settings.

The Art of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

The Art of Cuphead





If we like vintage aesthetics, we have probably played Cuphead. And if we have enjoyed the aesthetic section of this excellent indie title, we will especially value this art book, which with a price of 34.23 euros reviews character creation using sketches and other illustrations. All of this, as we say, with a very 30s look.

The Art of DOOM: Eternal





DOOM: Eternal is one of those frantic titles that don’t leave much time to fixate on the scenarios. But as soon as we do, we will realize the good graphics and excellent designs that this game has. The Art of DOOM: Eternal, for 33.71 euros, go over the levels, characters and weapons thoroughly.

The Art of God of War





If Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla transports us to Viking settings, God of War does the same with Greek mythology. If we have played one or all of the titles of this, one of the most famous sagas of PlayStation, We will know Kratos, his environment and enemies well. This book reviews all this for a price of 35.14 euros, an ideal gift for fans of God of War.

Street fighter





Art books get along especially well with mythical sagas, such as Street Fighter. For 38 euros, this volume immerses us fully in some of the most popular fighting games of all time, with illustrations that review the creation of its iconic characters. In addition to bringing us interviews and history about Street Fighter that bring us even closer to its rich universe.

Street Fighter (Minotauro Games)

The Art of Overwatch





Art books do not just live with indie and triple A titles with super neat settings and a tremendously attractive aesthetic section. And for sample, this one on Overwatch; one of the most played competitive titles today. At a price of 38.12 euros we can dive into the process of creating his characters, with sketches and illustrations in full color.

The Art Of Horizon Zero Dawn





Soon we will be able to enjoy a new installment of Horizon, which already surprised with Zero Dawn. This game, tremendously attractive and with dream landscapes, is one of the most interesting from an aesthetic point of view in recent years. Reason why this art book takes on special meaning, at a price of 39.02 euros.

The Art Of Horizon Zero Dawn

Dark Souls I & II: Design Works





Finally, and if it is not enough for us to suffer with the titles of the Dark Souls franchise, we can also enjoy its enemies, landscapes and environments with this book that collects the designs of the first and second installments. It has a price of 37.36 euros, a hardcover edition and addresses the creation of characters, NPCs, weapons and a very long etcetera of aspects that are probably overlooked. when we’re too busy not dying for the umpteenth time.

Dark Souls I & II: Design Works

