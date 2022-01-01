Star Wars is one of the most prolific franchises in history. And it does not matter what product we are talking about: from movies, series and books to video games and LEGO, through collectible figures, decorative objects, clothing items and a very long etcetera, Star Wars is present in practically all areas that have occurred and for having.

And said franchise is especially well understood with entertainment, which translates into a large number of video game titles on all kinds of platforms that have given us (and continue to give us) hours and hours of fun. Fun that not only manifests itself through our consoles and gaming equipment, but also makes the leap to our room with the help of super varied board games.

One of the best ways to hang out with friends and family is through board games. And what better way to do it than with one of the many Star Wars alternatives that we find on the market? In regards to Star Wars, there are many board games to choose from. So below we review the most interesting ones, with options for all types of players (whether they are fans of the saga or not) and budgets. We go with them!

Star Wars Board Games: Recommended Games

Star Wars Operation





A combination that we would probably never imagine is that of the classic board game Operation based on the Star Wars universe. But for 16.82 euros we can get this version of said game in which we’ll have to fix BB-8 with an iron pulse.

Star Wars – Operation Skill Game (Hasbro)

Star Wars: Empire vs Rebellion





Ideal for two players, and at a price of 12.99 euros, we have Empire vs. Rebellion. This is a card board game for two players in which we have to control the agents and starships of the Galactic Civil War.

Fantasy Flight Games Star Wars Board Game, Color (Edge Entertainment FFSW01)

Double Star Wars Mandalorian





Dobble is one of those multiplayer games that translates to fun and laughter, in which we have to sharpen our senses to look at different figures that we must identify. For 15.99 euros we have this version of Star Wars Mandalorian with the characters from the film.

Zygomatic Dobble Star Wars Mandalorian – Spanish Card Game DOBSWM01ESPT

Scrabble Star Wars





At a price of 20.98 euros is the Star Wars version of the mythical Scrabble. Without a doubt, a challenge for fans of Star Wars in which they must form terms with some of the best-known proper names in the saga. Contains 100 tokens and 4 starship figures.

Mattel Games Scrabble Star Wars, board game for children 10+, includes cards (Mattel HDX15)

Monopoly Star Wars Baby Yoda





Another version of a classic game adapted to the Star Wars universe. In this case, the well-known Monopoly, for 22.04 euros. Specifically, is inspired by the series The Mandalorian, and includes constant nods to fiction that its fans will embrace with open arms.

Monopoly The Child (Hasbro Gaming F2013105)

Star Wars Operation Chewbacca Edition





This other version of the Star Wars Operation above has a price of 22.17 euros, in this case with Chewbacca as the protagonist. Again, we will have to take the small parts of the body of this well-known character from the Star Wars saga with great care.

Star Wars Hasbro Operation Game Chewbacca Edition

Star Wars Operation The Mandalorian Edition





And another Operation; As we can see, we have alternatives for all kinds of tastes. At a price of 26.90 euros, this version stars Baby Yoda, one of the most beloved characters in The Mandalorian and that stars in games and merchandising of all kinds.

Hasbro Gaming- The Operation Mandalorian (F1256175)

Star Wars Escape Game





An Escape Room without leaving home, starring Star Wars and for only 33.49 euros. This is what Star Wars Escape Game offers, an adventure board game in which we must escape different stories for up to 6 players.

Space Cowboys Star Wars Escape Game-Spanish (SCUNLSW01ES)

Monopoly The Mandalorian





Another Monopoly based on The Mandalorian, along with the one above. In this case for 39.52 euros and in a tremendously attractive edition with cards, board and pieces featuring the most iconic characters from the Star Wars series.

Hasbro Star Wars the Mandalorian: Monopoly

Star Wars Maze





For 39.90 euros we find this other Star Wars board game, for several players, in which we must escape from a maze with our spaceships and crews. Hours of fun in which we have to predict the movements of our opponents while we look for the exit of the labyrinth.

Star Wars – Maze, Board Game (Ravensburger 26666 1)

Star Wars The Outer Rim





Card game with a super interesting circular board in which players must assume the role of different characters from the Star Wars universe. At a price of 63.06 euros, we will have to travel throughout the galaxy, hire characters and position ourselves for or against the Rebels, the Empire and the other known Star Wars factions.

Fantasy Flight Games Star Wars: The Outer Rim-Board Game-Spanish, Multicolor (SW06ES)

Star Wars Legion





Finally, and at a price of 89.95 euros, we come to one of the most complex board games based on Star Wars. For two players, comes with a large number of miniatures of characters from the saga with good details, which we can also customize. Without a doubt, an ideal gift for fans of Star Wars.

Fantasy Flight Games – Star Wars Legion, Board Game (FFSWL01)

