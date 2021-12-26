Our love for video games It transcends far beyond the titles in which we spend hours and hours immersed. And we do not miss the opportunity to show it to the world: in the decoration of our setup, in the clothes we wear, in accessories and accessories that we use in our day to day …

In the market we find all kinds of articles with which to satisfy our passion for video games. And there are so many alternatives that we are often not sure what to take home. So next we are going to collect a good handful of them with which to indulge ourselves or surprise our most gamer environment this Christmas. Let’s go there!

Videogame-based merchandising: recommended articles

Animal Crossing Case





For just 11.99 euros we can get a case for pencils, pens and markers based on one of the most popular video game sagas: Animal Crossing. It is blue in color and is full of raccoons, owls and other animals protagonists of New Horizons.

Animal Crossing School Bag, Cute School Supplies, Girl or Boy School Bag, Back to School

The Last of Us Poster





If you are a fan of The Last of Us (quite likely, on the other hand), now you can decorate your gaming setup with a poster of the successful first installment. It has a price of 14.80 euros, a size of 91.5 x 61 centimeters and in it appear the two protagonists of the saga.

Grindstore GB Eye, The Last of Us, Key Art, Maxi Poster, 61×91.5cm

Minecraft T-shirt





Minecraft is one of the most played titles in recent years, and it doesn’t look like your situation is going to change. This shirt is black It is decorated with the logo of this video game and with some of its most well-known characters and is priced at 17.48 euros. It is also available in other sizes.

Minecraft T-Shirt – Personaggi-M

Minecraft fanny pack





Also from Minecraft we can get a complement that, curiously, is back in fashion today: this green fanny pack, with the logo of this title and its cubic characters. It costs only 18.99 euros.

Minecraft Sports Fanny Pack, Kid’s Fanny Pack In Green Color, Belt Bag With Adjustable Strap For Traveling Sports School, Official Merchandising Gifts For Children And Teens

STARS Resident Evil Mug





STARS is probably one of the best known elite corps in the history of video games. Followers of the Resident Evil franchise can be made with this mug from the Raccon City Police Department for 22.24 euros.

GB Eye LTD, Resident Evil, Stars, Mug

Minecraft backpack





More Minecraft products. This time, a backpack with a very interesting design, in gray and lined with characters from this title. It is priced at € 22.99 and has excellent user ratings.

Minecraft Youth School Bags, Cute School Supplies, Children School Backpack

Assassin’s Creed Wallet





Another of the most popular sagas in recent video game history is Assassin’s Creed. If our love for these titles transcends the screen, we can always carry an item like this wallet with us with the characteristic symbol of the franchise for 22.99 euros.

Ubisoft Assassins Creed Rogue Black Symbol Wallet

Fortnite Pullover Hoodie





Fortnite is one of the games with the most merchandise on the market. And a great gift for your regular players is this black sweatshirt (although it is available in as many colors and sizes) with the videogame logo for 22.99 euros.

Fortnite Boy Sweatshirt, Video Game Boy Clothes, Boys Hoodie, Gamer Gifts 7-15 Years (Black, 13-14 years)

Fallout short sleeve t-shirt





What better way to celebrate our love of the Fallout saga than with this blue t-shirt, available in various sizes, with the popular character that appears in the different installments. It is short-sleeved and costs 24.90 euros.

Fallout T-Shirt – Thumbs Up, Size L [Importación Alemana]

Fortnite backpack





As an alternative to the previous Minecraft backpack, and at a price of 26.99 euros, you will find this other model based on Fortnite. It is available in black, black and gray (this one) and camouflage green.

Fortnite School Bags, Large Capacity Youth School Bags, School Supplies with Official Merchandising (Black / Gray)

Paladone XBOX alarm clock





Without a doubt, this product is an ideal gift for users of Microsoft consoles. This is a USB powered alarm clock with the design of the mythical XBOX controller in white, which does not lack a detail. And it has a price of 27.99 euros.

Paladone Xbox – Officially Licensed Gaming Alarm Clock

Super Mario Bros. Paladone Lamp





From the same brand as the previous alarm clock, Paladone, we have this cubic lamp that emulates the famous interrogation drawers from the Super Mario Bros. video game saga. For just 32 euros we can give a different touch to the setup while lighting up.

Paladone- Super Mario Brothers Question block lamp, lights up when pressed!

Call of Duty Mono Bomba support





If we regularly play the popular zombie mode of the Call of Duty franchise, we will know the bomb monkeys well; those tactical grenades that allow us to sneak away when a mob of undead surrounds us. Well, for 33.48 euros we can get this curious support for smartphones and controls with a design identical to that of video game monkeys.

Exquisite Gaming – Exquisite Gaming – Cable guy Monkey Bomb, holding and charging support for console and / or smartphone controllers. Official Call of Duty License

Pac-Man Lamp





As an alternative to the previous Super Mario Bros. lamp, this other one is marked by the protagonist of the mythical Pac-Man. With dimensions of around 20 cm. wide and 20 cm. High, has a price of 34.51 euros.

Pacman- Pac-Man – Lamp with sound, Multicolor (Branded Distribution PML), assorted color / model

Paladone PlayStation Lamp





If you need a lamp with which to decorate rather than illuminate and you are a user of Sony consoles, this Paladone model that emulates the symbols of the PlayStation controller It is an ideal option at a price of 36.87 euros.

Paladone Playstation – Icons Light XL, Multicolor (PP5852PS)

Spyro the Dragon figure





Figures based on video games they are one of the best ways to decorate our low cost gaming setup. This model of the mythical Spyro the Dragon has a height of around 25 centimeters and costs 52.83 euros.

First 4 Figures- Spyro The Dragon PVC Statue, Multicolor (5060316621783)

Figure Link





We end up with another figure, this time the protagonist of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. If we are passionate about one of the best games in the Nintendo Switch catalog, now we can get this link for 79.90 euros to decorate our shelves.

ZELDA Legend Breath of The Wild Link with Bow PVC Painted Statue, Multicolor (First 4 Figures 607353b)

More offers

If you join Amazon Prime, you have a 30-day free trial (after 36 euros per year) to enjoy free fast shipping, priority accessory to offers, services like Prime Video, Prime Music and unlimited photo storage. In addition, if you are a student, becoming a Prime Student costs half and you have a 90-day trial. You can also try services like Kindle Unlimited or Audible for free for 30 days.