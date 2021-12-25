When configuring a new game setup we seek, above all, that is comfortable for us during our long gaming sessions. But we must not forget the aesthetic section, especially if we plan to broadcast in streaming; a showy and eye-catching setup always adds up, and is preferable to an empty one with no personality.

Manufacturers know this, and therefore We have at our disposal a vast catalog of products with which to decorate our gaming setup: from colored lights to furniture, through paintings, posters and, of course, collectible figures. Many of the latter are based on video game characters, and we have a lot to choose from.

If we want our favorite characters to make the leap from the screen to our table, we only have to acquire some of these figures. So what better way to decorate our shelves, display cabinets and other furniture in the setup than with a few Funko-Pop figures! about video games. So below we will collect some of the most interesting, with prices and alternatives for all types of players. Let’s go with them!

Collectible Figures Funko-Pop! about video games: recommended models

Overwatch S5: Brigitte





This Overwatch figure is one of the cheapest that we can get within the Funko-Pop! For only 6.95 euros we can take Brigitte home, one of the characters from the competitive title Overwatch.

Funko 37429 Pop Vinyl: Overwatch S5: Brigitte Collectible Figure, Multicolor

Borderlands: Claptrap





Praised by some and hated by many others, Claptrap is undoubtedly one of the most iconic video game characters of recent times. And fans of the Borderlands saga can now get their version of Funko-Pop! for just 10.27 euros.

Funko Pop! Games: Laguna Pop 2

Fallout: Vault Dweller





The female protagonist of the Fallout franchise could not miss her date with the collectible figures either. For a price of 10 euros, this character makes the leap from the devastated lands of Fallout to our bookshelf.

Fallout Pop Figure: Vault Dweller Female

Fortnite: Tower Recon Specialist





Among the many skins for Fortnite characters stands the Tower Recon Specialist. For 11.48 euros we can get the figure based on that character. Certainly a must have in the showcases of the usual players of this popular battle royale.

Funko Pop: Fortnite: Tower Recon Specialist, multicolor (34463), assorted color / pattern

Halo: Master Chief





Just a few days ago the last installment of the Halo franchise arrived on our consoles. And what better way to celebrate that with the figure of the Master Chief for only 14.95 euros.

Funko Games Cork-POP 1 Halo Master Collectible Figure, Multicolor (51102)

Star Wars: Mandalorian Baby Yoda





One of the most beloved characters of recent times is Baby Yoda. Reason why his Funko-Pop! Figure, at a price of 14.90 euros, is one of the best valued of all by the community. Whether you are a fan of Baby Yoda in particular or Star Wars in general, it is a perfect complement to your setup.

Funko 48740 Pop Star Wars: Mandalorian-The Child Collectible Figure, Multicolor

Fortnite: Fishstick





Another of the popular aspects for Fortnite characters, in its Funko-Pop! Version. The Fishstick figure is priced at 14.95 euros and it also has great community ratings.

Pop Games: Fortnite – Fishstick

The Last of Us: Ellie





Possibly, the two installments of The Last of Us are among the best titles that the video game industry has given (especially the first one). Y if we are fans we can get the figure of Ellie, his co-star, for 14.99 euros.

Pop! Games: The Last of Us- Ellie

Crash Bandicoot: Diver





Crash Bandicoot is one of those video game sagas that, no matter how many years go by, it never goes out of style. There are millions of fans of this franchise, and for just 15.95 euros they can be made with this Crash Bandicoot diver figure.

Pop! Crash Bandicoot – Crash Bandicoot With Scuba Gear Vinyl Figure

Spider-Man: Miles Morales





The latest installment of Spider-Man, Miles Morales, It is one of the great assets that PlayStation 5 has today. And if the video game is not enough for us, for 15.99 euros we have this Funko-Pop figure available!

Funko 50152 POP Games: Pop Tart- POP 3

Pokémon: Charmander





For more editions that come out of Pokémon and more of these creatures reach our screens, the classics are still one of the most beloved of the fans of this franchise. And the Charmander figure costs only 15.99 euros.

Funko Pop! Games: Pokemon – Charmander

Mortal Kombat: Scorpion





Many of us spend hundreds of hours in the arcades dealing blows with Mortal Kombat. And with this Scorpion figurine for 19.11 euros We can get nostalgic every time we take a look at our bookshelf.

Funko 45110 Pop Games: Mortal Kombat-Scorpion Collectible Vinyl Figure, Multicolor

Star Wars: Kylo Ren





Of the latest installments of Star Wars movies and video games, Kylo Ren is one of the most interesting characters. Your Funko-Pop! It is very cool, and it costs only 22.06 euros.

POP Star Wars The Rise of Skywalker – Kylo Ren

Crash Bandicoot: Tornado





Another Crash Bandicoot figure, though this time without scuba gear and with the characteristic twist of this character’s twist. It has a price of 24.85 euros and is ideal for fans of this saga.

Funko – Pop! Games: Crash Bandicoot – Crash Vinyl Figure, Multicolor (43343)

The Witcher: Geralt of Rivia





The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is one of the best video games of recent years. And the followers of the adventures of Geralt of Rivia can be made with your miniature figure for just 32.20 euros. It’s really accomplished, and it comes with a sword.

Funko Pop! – Geralt Vinyl Figure, Pop collection, series The Witcher (6366)

Pokémon: Flareon





In addition to Charmander, fans of fire-type Pokémon too they can add Flareon to their collection in Funko-Pop version! And for only 16.05 euros, a really interesting price.

Funko Pop! Games: Pokemon – Flareon Vinyl Figure

Pokémon: Raichu





Another turn for a Pokémon: Raichu, electric type. One of the best known characters in this video game saga, now in a collectible figurine version for 38.44 euros.

Funko Pop! Games: Pokemon – Raichu

Sonic the Hedgehog: Super Sonic





Sonic is one of those protagonists of mythical titles that have been with us for many years. And what better way to pay tribute to one of the longest-lived characters in video game history than with its corresponding Funko-Pop! occupying a hole in our bookshelf. It has a price of 53.44 euros.

Funko Super Sonic – Multicolor Figure, 20326

Spyro the dragon





We reached the end with Spyro the Dragon, another charismatic protagonist of titles that It has given us hundreds of hours of fun over the years. The figure of this well-known purple dragon costs 69.99 euros.

Funko – Spyro The Dragon Toy, Multicolor, 188919

More offers

If you join Amazon Prime, you have a 30-day free trial (after 36 euros per year) to enjoy free fast shipping, priority accessory to offers, services like Prime Video, Prime Music and unlimited photo storage. In addition, if you are a student, becoming a Prime Student costs half and you have a 90-day trial. You can also try services like Kindle Unlimited or Audible for free for 30 days.