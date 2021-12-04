On more than one occasion we have commented that due to further steps forward taken by the gaming hardware industry, one of the tasks that remain pending is to provide video game equipment with sufficient storage as standard. so as not to fall short in the future and we have to solve it ourselves.

It is true that, little by little, we are seeing consoles that a priori they do not need future extensions to host dozens of games. And although this is something that depends greatly between users, the ideal is to have a sufficient amount of GB within our reach to install a good number of games. Games that, added to their updates, are increasingly demanding of space.

XBOX Series X is a clear example of this; With 1 TB as standard, it is unlikely that we will be short unless we want to have all the members of the extensive Game Pass catalog installed at the same time. And another good example is gaming PCs and laptops, which allow many more internal expansion options than consoles.

Most of the pre-assembled PCs and gaming laptops that we find on the market offer different configurations in relation to internal storage, so that we can directly access the one that suits us best. But either because over the years we lack GB to install more games or because we are configuring a PC from scratch, One of the best alternatives in terms of cost and speed is internal SATA SSDs.

At a time when M.2 NVMe SSDs offer the best possible performance we can expect from a storage drive, SATA SSDs are still an excellent alternative. And because they have lower prices than these NVMe, they are the preferred option of many users when it comes to expanding the storage of their gaming PC.





Straddling traditional mechanical HDDs and newer NVMe, SATA SSDs offer a good GB / Euro ratio while offering read and write speeds that Not only do they improve the loading times of all types of video games, but they also make the entire teams go much more fluid and faster.

For this reason, and in case we find ourselves in the position of wanting to expand the space of our PC or gaming laptop without giving up the speed of these “hard drives”, We are going to review what aspects to take into account when getting one. And then we will collect some of the most interesting models that we find in the market today.

SATA SSD Drives: Things to Consider

SATA SSD vs. other storage units. If we want to give the highest possible value to each GB, mechanical hard drives are the best option. If, on the contrary, we prioritize speed above all else, NVMe comes into play. But enter each other, as we say, are the SATA SSDs. With a 2.5-inch form factor, therefore compatible with any desktop PC and with almost all gaming notebooks on the market, these storage units offer a great ratio between GB and euros. And they take up so little space, they’re so quiet, and they’re so easy to install which are the preferred option for many users when it comes to giving extra storage to their gaming equipment. They are similar to external units that we use with consoles and also within the PC gaming environment, but these are installed inside the equipment itself and are not designed to be constantly connecting and disconnecting them.

Compatibility with gaming equipment. Virtually any gaming laptop has at least a 2.5-inch bay that will accept the installation of a SATA SSD storage drive. And if we talk about PC gaming, much more; motherboards can support up to six or more of them, so the possibilities for internal expansion in this sector are enormous. So that With current equipment and even with several years behind it, we will not have major problems when adding one or more SATA SSDs. And the installation method could not be simpler: if the M.2 NVMe are connected directly to the motherboard, the SATA SSDs use the cable that gives them their name (SATA) to communicate with the computer. For desktops, simply attach the SSD to any free 2.5 bay in the case and connect the SATA cable to the SSD itself and to the motherboard. As for gaming laptops, the procedure is similar, although the cable is usually somewhat different; thinner and shorter, due to the obvious limitations of such compact equipment.





Available capacity. One of the most important aspects not only of SSDs, but of all storage units, is the space capacity they offer us. In the field of mechanical HDDs, we find models that sometimes go up to tens of TB at relatively low prices. However, both SATA and M.2 NVMe SSDs do not stand out for space, but for speed. Although that does not mean that we have SATA SSDs that go from a few GB to our reach (128, 256, 512 …) up to several TB (1, 2, 4 …) with which we can install many games without problems, depending on the needs of each one.

Price. Finally, a factor that must always be taken into account, but especially when we talk about storage units, is that of price. In HDD we get the best relationship between GB and euros. At the other extreme are the NVMe SSDs. And halfway between the two are the SATA SSDs; years ago they were much more expensive than today, but currently we find very interesting models, with more than enough capacities to install a large number of games and without involving a large financial outlay. In summary, we could say that if our budget is too tight and we cannot get out of it but we need as much space as possible, HDDs are our only option. But if we have more room to spend, the jump in quality and performance when using a SATA SSD makes it worth choosing it.

SATA SSD: Recommended Models

Crucial BX500





Crucial is a manufacturer that has SSD storage solutions of all kinds in its catalog. And among them, its 2.5 “SATA SSDs stand out, like this one that we can take home for just 29.68 euros. With a capacity of 240 GB, If we install the operating system of our computer in it, we will be limited when it comes to adding games that are very demanding of space. But if we do not need too much capacity and our budget is tight, it is an excellent option to make a leap in quality compared to traditional HDDs.

Crucial BX500 240 GB CT240BX500SSD1 Internal Solid State Drive, up to 540 MB / s (3D NAND, SATA, 2.5 Inch)

SanDisk SSD Plus





From the also well-known firm SanDisk, and at a price quite similar to the previous model, we have this other 240 GB SATA SSD. It costs 38.91 euros, has excellent user ratings and is one of the best-selling SSDs. ANDIt is available in other variants in relation to sizeAlthough if we do not need a lot of space, 240 GB is enough for several games with little weight.

SanDisk SDSSDA-240G Plus – 240GB Internal Solid Drive, SATA III SSD, up to 530MB / s

Samsung SSD 870 EVO





Without a doubt, some of the most interesting SATA SSDs on the market are from the Samsung brand. And for just 69 euros we have at our disposal an 870 EVO with a capacity of 500 GB in which, now yes, we can fit a few more games and even if we have the operating system on it. A great way to give old equipment a second life or expand newer ones at low cost.

Samsung SSD 870 EVO – Internal Solid State Hard Drive, 500 GB, SATA 560 MB / s, 2.5 “, Black

Kingston A400





Known for SSD storage drives and other similar solutions, such as SD cards, Kingston also has SATA SSDs like this A400 for 82.16 euros. It’s 960GB, so we almost hit 1TB; space in which we will not have problems installing games in the short term.

Kingston A400 SSD Internal Solid Hard Drive 2.5 “SATA Rev 3.0, 960GB – SA400S37 / 960G

Crucial MX500





This Crucial SSD, from a range higher than the first on the list, is priced at 91.90 euros, has a capacity of 1 TB and has excellent ratings from its buyers. In addition, it has the ‘Amazon’s Choice’ seal, which is always synonymous with sales success.

Crucial MX500 1TB CT1000MX500SSD1 Internal Solid State Drive – up to 560MB / s (3D NAND, SATA, 2.5 Inch)

SAMSUNG 860 Pro





We are approaching the end by taking a significant leap in quality (and price) thanks to this Samsung 860 Pro, at a price of 412.49 euros. Offers professional performance, therefore ideal for gaming, and a capacity of 2 TB in which we will not have problems neither in the short nor in the long term.

SAMSUNG Pro – Solid State Drive SSD (2 TB, 560 megabytes / s) Color Black

Western digital blue





Finally, from Western Digital’s Blue family (just one step below “Black”) and for those who need a lot of capacity, we have this 4 TB model at a price of 419.44 euros. With 4 TB of space there is plenty of space to install dozens of games, updates, as well as store data of all kinds. And all this with the good speeds of a solid state drive.

Western Digital Blue – 2.5 Inch 4TB Internal 3D NAND SATA SSD

