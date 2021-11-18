Until now, you may not have ever heard that there are electric lunch boxes that serve to heat food outside the home and in a matter of minutes, because not only do they exist but they are a very useful appliance that you would come to buy if you eat outside the home.

When we decide to buy an object, we make an exhaustive assessment of it, since you want to make sure you buy the best one. We are going to help you in this process, giving you rabbits and recommendations of which one is better to buy..

Features that you should take into account before buying a lunch box

The compartments it has and the size

The vast majority of electric lunch boxes have more than one compartment, but it is important that you look at it carefully since it depends on the amount of food you eat, you will need more or less space.

If you are a person who with only one plate you are already satisfied, you can opt for electric lunch boxes with one or two compartments, on the other hand, if you eat more than two dishes, you should look to opt for larger lunch boxes.

Another point that you should keep in mind is the size of the lunch box, since it depends on the weight you are willing to carrySince the larger the size, the more weight the lunch box will have and the more uncomfortable it will be to carry it with you.

Power can make a difference

This feature is more important than we think, because it all depends on how long you have to wait for the food to heat up.





If you do not have much time to eat, it is better that you invest a little more money to buy a more powerful lunch box, so that you do not have to wait for the food to heat up.

Socket for the car, a point in favor

There are some lunch boxes that have the option of being able to connect them to the car and so they get hot, this is a good option for those who travel or work while driving constantly.

There are other people who work in the morning in one place and in the afternoon in another, in this way, with the option of heating the food in the car, they can use that displacement to connect the electric lunch box in the car and have the food warm for when you reach the destination.

The closing and cleaning, something that we should not go through for something

When you decide to buy this product, make sure the lunch box has an airtight seal and that even if it is moved or overturned, the food will not come out.

Another important thing is that it is easy to clean, for this they must be models with removable inner trays, to avoid wetting the electric lunch box. The exterior will be as simple as washing it with a damp cloth.

The best electric lunch boxes on the market

Electric lunch box with two compartments and car socket





Made of stainless steel, this lunch box is one of the most popular. It has two compartments and a capacity of 1.5 liters. In addition, the power is quite high, so will heat the food in about 30 minutes. It has a price of 32.99 euros.

HOMEASY Electric Lunch Box 12V & 220V, Portable Electric Food Warmer for Car and Work, 1.5L Thermos for Hot Food Stainless Steel, Perfect for Home, Camping and Office (Green)

High Power Three Compartment Lunch Box





We love this lunch box, as it has a lot of capacity and has a lot of power, to reheat all food in as little as 10 minutesIn addition, its trays are removable, which will make cleaning easier. Its price is 34.99 euros 33.99 euros.

WILDKEN Electric Lunch Box Heater 3 in 1 Lunch Box Heating Steaming, Cooking Lunch Box Steamer 2 Layers Detachable 300W 220V Suitable for Camping / Office / School

A lunch box for soups, creams and much more





One of the most peculiar characteristics of this lunch box is its depth and that gives you the option of taking liquid food with you without having to worry that the food is going to come out. Its price is 28.99 euros.

Janolia Electric Lunch Box, Portable Cooker for Cooking and Heating Foods with Removable Stainless Steel Container, Food Grade Materials

Lunch box with capacity for three intakes





Although inside the lunch box there is only room for a removable tray, the bag has two more compartments to put a cold food and a piece of fruit, which is very convenient. Its price is 45.99 euros.

STN Electric Lunch Box 24v 12v 220v 3 In 1 Upgrade 50W Electric Lunch Box Truck Car and Home Work Thermos Food with High Quality Insulated Bags

Two compartment removable tray lunch box





It is very similar to the first but the difference is that it has a tray with a separation for two meals, making it very comfortable and practical, it is also removable. It has a price of 47.96 euros.

Car Household Electric Lunch Box 3-in-1 Dual 12V 24V 220V 1.5L Detachable Stainless Steel

Two compartment lunch box with high power car plug





What we liked the most about this electric lunch box is that has a lot of power when heating food in the car, and this is a point that makes the difference with respect to the others. Its price is 33.99 euros 28.89 euros.

Timker Electric Lunch Box 24v 12v 220v 40w Stainless Steel Removable 1.5L (Light Green)

Lunch box with two removable compartments





A not very bulky lunch box and with enough power to heat your food in about 30 minutes, also keeps it warm for a long time. Its price is 29.97 euros.

Stone TH Electric Lunch Box, 2 in 1 Stainless Steel Hot Food Thermos for Work and Car / Truck, 220V & 12V

Note: some of the links posted here are from affiliates. Despite this, none of the articles mentioned have been proposed by either the brands or the stores, their introduction being a unique decision of the team of editors. Prices and availability may vary after publication.

