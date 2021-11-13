One of the biggest bets of the latest generation consoles is the improvement of loading times in video games. Something that was already present in the field of PC gaming, but in any case it has been a great advance. And a one-way way once we try it; that ease of switching between games offered by the new XBOX Series has no turning back, and the speed of loading between screens is ideal for when we do not have much time to play a game.

What we usually value the most is the frame rate per second or the resolution. But details such as just a few seconds pass from when we open the game of turn until we are completely immersed in it make the difference. In fact, It is one of the aspects that the players are evaluating most positively in the generation of hardware and titles that we have just started.

And the big culprits for this jump in the quality of our gaming experience are none other than SSD storage drives. Specifically, the M.2 NVMe. We already know that there is a world of difference between a traditional mechanical hard drive like the ones included in consoles until now, also present in many desktop gaming computers, and an SSD drive. But if we add to this the use of one of the latter but in NVMe format, the performance improvement shoots up.

Unlike 2.5-inch SSDs, which are connected via SATA cable and which, as we say, already represent a great change, NVMe are assembled directly on the motherboard of gaming consoles, PCs and laptops. . And without a doubt, they are the best of the options that we find in the market in terms of data reading and writing speed.





So if we want to experience the benefits of an NVMe but we are not sure which one to decide on, then we are going to review its most relevant aspects to choose properly. AND we will also collect some of the most interesting models that we find in the market today. Let’s go with it.

NVMe SSD: things to consider

M.2 NVMe vs. other SSD. The main difference between a classic SSD and one of the M.2 NVMe format is seen with the naked eye; While the first is 2.5 inches, larger, and connects to the motherboard of the console or PC using a SATA cable, the second goes directly to the motherboard itself, without cables in between, and it is a lot smaller. That at an aesthetic or design level. But in terms of performance, an NVMe improves the read and write speeds of SSDs, which are already high. Of course, let’s not expect a jump as big as when we went from HDD to SSD, which in load times are night and day. Although using an NVMe is always going to be worth it, and more so now that we can use them both in computers and gaming laptops as well as in the latest generation consoles from Microsoft and Sony.

Length and compatibility with motherboards. While the 2.5-inch SSDs are all the same, among the M.2 NVMe we find different models in terms of their size. They all fit perfectly in the width of the M.2 port on the motherboard, but depending on their length we may or may not use them. In this sense, we mainly find models with 40, 60 and 80 millimeters. And the motherboards indicate which is the format compatible with numbering of the type 2240, 2260 and 2280; once identified, simply screw the free end into the corresponding hole. Although the most common is to see NVMe 2280. Of course, before getting one of these units we should check whether or not we have a port available on our motherboard, although most gaming models on the market incorporate, at least, a couple from them.





Relationship between space and price. If we talk about the available space of each drive and what each GB costs, NVMe are the opposite of mechanical HDDs. On traditional hard drives we get a great GB / Euro ratio in exchange for worse performance. So if we want to maximize storage and prioritize it over performance, because of a tight budget, or because we don’t care so much about load times, we should buy an HDD. But if what we are looking for are ultra-fast speeds and we can afford it, an NVMe is the best that we can take home. But we must take into account the price factor, one of the most differential when we talk about this type of storage units; in models up to 1 TB the price is relatively contained, but from there the cost skyrockets. Although with these capabilities we will already have plenty of space to install a good handful of games.

Heat dissipation. Finally, being high-performance components, the NVMe get hot when they are working under full load. As with so many others: GPU, CPU, VRM … So once a certain temperature set by each manufacturer is reached, we can experience what is known as thermal throttling (performance drop to keep temperatures at bay). So many NVMe incorporate a passive heatsink (no fan or moving parts) that helps reduce high temperatures. And even many motherboards already have them built into their M.2 ports, which is perfect for us to extend the useful life of our NVMe. In the event that this is not the case, we should not worry excessively either; It is more common that we have to change the NVMe over the years due to the end of its useful life cycle than because it is damaged by an excess of temperature.

NVMe Drives – Recommended Models

Kingston NV1





As we said, if we need a lot of space the price shoots up. But we also found NVMe really interesting at contained costs in exchange for a cut in storage. This one from Kingston, a benchmark manufacturer in the sector, is a clear example of this. For only 48.82 euros we can take home your NV1 of 500 GB, in 2280 format and with a read and write speed of 2,100 and 1,700 MB / s.

Kingston NV1 NVMe PCIe SSD 500GB M.2 2280 – SNVS / 500G

Crucial P5





For a little more (50.59 euros) we have this Crucial alternative: the NVMe P5. In this case, its space drops to 250 GB, so we can hardly install a few games that weigh little. But its read speed goes up to 3,400 MB / s, while that of writing remains at 1,400 MB / s. And it is also of formed 2280.

Crucial P5 CT250P5SSD8 250GB Internal Solid State Drive SSD (3D NAND, NVMe, PCIe, M.2, 2280SS)

Samsung 970 EVO Plus





We turn to one of the “black feet” of the M.2 NVMe SSD sector: the 970 EVO Plus from Samsung. At a price of, yes, 85 euros, we can get a storage unit that has excellent ratings by consumers. It is 500 GB (spare for the operating system and some games) and 2280 format. But where it stands out the most is in its speeds: up to 3,500 MB / s of reading and 3,300 MB / s of writing.

Samsung MZ-V7S500BW 970 EVO Plus – SSD Drive, 500 GB, M.2, NVMe, 2.5 “size, SATA 6 GB / s interface, Color Black / Orange

WD Blue SN550





Another of the best known manufacturers in this field is Western Digital, which has a wide catalog of storage solutions. And this WD from the Blue range, the SN550, is one of the best NVMe that we can buy for value for money. It is close to 100 euros (91.46 euros), but it is 1 TB and also has excellent ratings. It is also a 2280 and its read and write speeds are 2,400 and 1,950 MB / s, respectively..

WD Blue SN550 1 TB NVMe SSD, Gen3 x4 PCIe, M.2 2280, 3D NAND

Corsair MP400





Among other components and gaming peripherals, Corsair offers us its NVMe MP400. It has a price of 122.43 euros, 1 TB storage and 2280 form factor. The read and write speeds, meanwhile, are: 3,000 MB / s and 3,400 MB / s.

Corsair MP400 1TB Gen3 PCIe x4 NVMe M.2 SSD Sequential Read Speeds of up to 3,400MB / s and Sequential Write Speeds of 3,000MB / s, 3D QLC NAND Adequate Density Black

WD Black SN750 SE Battlefield 2042





If you plan to acquire the next installment of the Battlefield franchise, which is about to land on the market, and you also need NVMe storage, look at this Western Digital model for 187 euros. It belongs to the Black family, it is 1 TB and has a 2280 format. But in addition to offering excellent performance, it stands out for incorporating a download code for Battlefield 2042 for PC.

WD_BLACK SN750 SE 1TB NVMe SSD Coded Bundle for Battlefield 2042 PC, with read speeds of up to 3600MB / s

Crucial P2





Finally, and for those who need a lot of available space without sacrificing performance and, therefore, discard traditional hard drives, this Crucial P2 has a great alternative. Of course, at a price of 185.15 euros. This model incorporates a 2 TB space, which eliminates problems due to lack of space in the very long term. Like the previous models, it is 2280 format. And it has speeds of 2,400 MB / s read and 1,900 MB / s write.

Crucial P2 CT2000P2SSD8 Internal Solid Hard Drive 2TB SSD, up to 2400MB / s (3D NAND, NVMe, PCIe, M.2)

