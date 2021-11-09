The keyboard and mouse are two of the greatest allies of PC gamers. Because although we can use a controller, and even in many games it is more comfortable to opt for this, the two most used peripherals as far as gaming is concerned are, without a doubt, those two: mouse and keyboard.

And although we can use practically any model on the market to play without major problems, we find a large number of keyboards and mice with the last name “gaming”, which translates into having a series of extra features designed to get the most out of video games.

That is why if we want to get the best possible experience while playing on our PC or gaming laptop, it doesn’t hurt to have some peripherals up to par that not only do not limit us during gaming sessions, but that they offer us a series of additions that make our life easier.

In the field of mice and keyboards to play there are alternatives with and without cable (something that also affects headphones, controllers …), and we have already talked about some of them. But this is the turn of gaming keyboards that connect via cable. So that then we will review what aspects to take into account when it comes to getting one and we will collect some of the most interesting models that we find on the market today.





Wired gaming keyboards: things to consider

When we talk about keyboards, like many other peripherals (gaming or not), we find two large groups, differentiated by the type of connection they use: wired and wireless. Each of them has its advantages and disadvantages and are designed for specific needs. But with any of them we can play perfectly since they share most of its characteristics. Even so, it does not hurt that we review the most interesting ones, so that at the time of making the purchase we know well what each one offers us.

Wired vs. wireless keyboards. As we say, gaming keyboards with or without cable have their advantages and disadvantages. And whether we opt for one or the other will largely depend on our needs. The first aspect in which they differ is that the wireless models can be used far from our setup, for example to play on a large television from the sofa. Against, however, they have the price factor (which is usually higher) as well as a limited autonomy and the need to charge them from time to time. If, on the other hand, we want to play near our PC or gaming laptop, we do not need that versatility that characterizes wireless peripherals and, by the way, we want to save a few euros, wired keyboards are the best purchase option.

Differences between types of cable. Knowing that these keyboards are connected by cable, it is necessary that we have a port available with the connection of each model in our gaming equipment. Currently, the most widespread standard for connecting peripherals (and therefore also in keyboards) is the well-known USB. So that we will have no problem using practically any model on the market that uses it. But, more and more, we see manufacturers that opt ​​for USB type C. So we also find the odd keyboard that makes use of this connector, and not all laptops and motherboards have it. So it doesn’t hurt that we look at this to avoid finding out later that we cannot connect our brand new gaming keyboard.





Mechanical keyboards vs. membrane keyboards. Broadly speaking, there are two types of keyboards depending on the type of keys they incorporate: membrane or with mechanical switches. And although both allow us to play perfectly, the latter offer a much more premium experience for most users; in fact, almost all the gaming models that we find on the market are mechanical. What’s more, mechanical keyboards offer many more customization options by allowing you to choose the type of switch: There are those with greater or lesser force of action, louder or quieter, with tactile feedback … At the cost of a higher price than the membrane ones. Price that is usually worth paying.

Form Factors: Full, TKL, and Reduced Keyboards. Another factor that affects both wired and wireless keyboards is their size and form factor. Depending on the space we have available in the setup, as well as the tastes of each one, there are different types of keyboards depending on the size: full, TKL and reduced. The first ones are the classic ones, those that incorporate an independent numerical section in the right area and Function keys (F1, F2 …) above; ideal for those who, in addition to playing, need to type many numbers in their day to day. The seconds, the most balanced of the three, dispense with the aforementioned numerical section, keeping all the other keys. And the third and last, within which we also find different models (60%, 65% …) make the most of the available space while eliminating almost any expendable key, which we can also access through the typical key 'Fn' and different combinations; More and more successful within the gamer community and also for work, these are perfect for reduced setups and for users who want to have more space for the mouse.





Macro keys. When it comes to gaming, the more dedicated keys we have on hand, the better. Something that also affects mice. That is why certain keyboard models incorporate a series of additional keys that we can configure to our liking: the macro. Especially interesting for depending on which games, and through the software of each manufacturer, in these keys we can include key combinations, as well as specific functions. This makes life much easier for us while we play and can even be a greater competitive advantage in certain multiplayer titles.

RGB backlighting and design. Finally, and since the keyboard is a peripheral that is usually always in sight, it is important to pay attention to its design and shape so that it fits as closely as possible with the rest of the components of the setup. To which must be added the RGB backlighting, an addition that in other components is still a mere aesthetic addition But when we talk about keyboards it helps us maintain better health; When light conditions are scarce and we have to type, it is appreciated that we can see each key without straining our eyes. And if on top of that we can switch between different lighting styles, that’s what we win.

Wired Gaming Keyboards – Recommended Models

Krom Kernel TKL





Getting a good wired gaming keyboard is usually cheaper than doing the same with a wireless one. And this TKL kernel from the manufacturer Krom is an excellent example of this. For just 45.99 euros, it offers practically everything that a not too demanding player can ask for from this peripheral: RGB backlighting, mechanical switches, cable and a TKL format. That is, without independent numerical zone.

Krom Keyboard Gaming Kernel TKL -NXKROMKRNLTKL – Mechanical Keyboard, without numeric keyboard, RGB LED lighting, silent, Spanish Layout

Logitech G213 Prodigy





At a slightly higher price we have this Logitech G213 Prodigy, for 53.70 euros. It has excellent ratings and is one of the preferred purchase options of users, which makes it a great sales success. It features wrist rests, RGB backlighting, and plenty of dedicated multimedia buttons. Of course, it is a membrane model.

Logitech G213 Prodigy Gaming Keyboard, RGB LIGHTSYNC, Backlit Keys, Splash Resistant, Customizable Keys, Dedicated Multimedia Controls, QWERTY ES Layout – Black

Corsair K55 RGB





We continue with this Corsair alternative, the K55 RGB, at a price of 53.97 euros. Like the previous model, it is made of membrane, incorporates RGB backlighting, dedicated multimedia keys and wrist rests. It is black in color, it is also connected by cable and has a very differential appearance– Six programmable macro keys that make life easier.

Corsair K55 RGB Gaming Keyboard with Membrane Keys, Dynamic RGB Backlighting, 6 Macro Keys with Elgato Software Integration, Dust and Spill Resistant, QWERTY, Black

Razer Huntsman Mini





Within the 60% category we find models as interesting as this Razer Huntsman Mini for 84.79 euros. With a braided cable that can also be disconnected to transport it more comfortably, This keyboard incorporates all the functions of a complete one by combination of keys. It is mechanical, backlit and very small, perfect for setups with tight dimensions.

Razer Huntsman Mini (Purple Switch) – Spanish Layout, Black

Logitech G513





This Logitech G513 is one of the most complete on the market, and a great purchase option for those who need a complete model, well built and with switches that are characterized by little sound and are very pleasant to the touch. It costs 123 euros, and in addition to the above It incorporates a USB port in the right area in which to connect whatever we want, wrist rest and RGB backlighting.

Logitech G513 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard with Palm Rest, RGB LIGHTSYNC, GX-Brown Touch Keys, Aluminum Alloy, Customizable F Keys, USB Pass-through, QWERTY ES Layout – Charcoal / Black

Corsair K70 RGB MK.2





We are approaching the end with another Corsair model, also very complete. This K70 RGB MK.2 is priced at 139.67 euros, RGB backlighting, wrist rest and is mechanical. Incorporates dedicated multimedia controlsAmong which a super useful wheel stands out, it is complete and has excellent evaluations by buyers.

Corsair K70 RGB MK.2 Mechanical Keyboard, USB, Wired, One Size, Cherry MX Red (Smooth and fast)

Razer Huntsman Tournament Edition





Finally, this Razer Huntsman Tournament Edition for 149 euros is an alternative to the previous 60% model from this same manufacturer. It is in TKL format, that is, it does not include a numerical section. And it’s backlit too, with removable cable, and relatively compact. for setups with not much space available.