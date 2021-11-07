Faced with the sophisticated multifunction robots that have invaded catalogs in recent years, but without lagging behind in technological innovation and design, speed cookers, pressure cookers or pressure cookers deserve to claim their role in the domestic kitchen. If you inherited an old model that languishes in a closet it’s time to renew and embrace the advantages that this great invention can offer.

Speed ​​cookers define themselves in any of their most popular terms: it has an ordinary pot base but, thanks to the pressure mechanism on the lid, it is capable of cook so much faster than conventional ones. Obviously it is the complete opposite of a Crock-Pot or slow cooker, but they are not exclusive, since each one has its function.

They are therefore very useful to reduce time in especially long processes, such as stews, broths, stews and stews, with legumes or tougher meats or large pieces. But not only do they allow you to convert the three hours of chup-chup of a fabada in just 20-25 minutes (once the steam has reached), we can also have in record time a chicken stew, a creamy rice pudding or even prepare caramelized onion without effort.

Although some manufacturers and media differentiate between speed cookers and pressure cookers, placing the former as faster, for practical purposes we use both terms as synonyms, both being pressure cookers. Today there are also models called pots super fast, more advanced and that, theoretically, save even more time.

We do not include the most recent pots here electric or instantaneous type, which really are like a multifunction robot that works automatically and without using the cooktop.

What do you have to look for when buying a pressure cooker?

We must plan, from the outset, the budget that we have or are willing to invest in this tool. The best pressure cookers are expensive, but they also offer more guarantees regarding their durability, safety and quality of materials and accessories. The cheaper ones also do their job, but they often cause problems to achieve a good closing or opening, the tires or valves can be damaged, and they will probably break sooner.

Capacity. Essentially they are ordinary pots in their lower body, but you have to choose the size considering that they can never be filled to more than 3/4 of their capacity. The dimensions will therefore depend on how many of us are at home or if we like to cook more to have leftovers. Smaller 2-3 liter pots may suffice for singles or couples; a family of three or four members will need at least 4.5-5 liters. If there are usually guests or you are looking for leftovers, the 6 liter is a very generous size in which you can also cook larger pieces. There are up to 10 liters.

Size and shape . Directly related to the previous point, the higher the capacity, the bigger the pot will be. However, there may be slight differences between manufacturers, and not all pots follow the same design. There are narrower and taller bases, and others are lower, casserole type. It depends a bit on what is comfortable for you when cooking and, let’s not forget, the space available in your kitchen.

Materials. The most recommended is 18/10 alloy stainless steel. Non-stick pots are not very suitable, it tends to spoil and it does not make much sense in the type of cooking that these pots offer (with the exception of multifunctional models). There are models with the bottom or the entire inner body reinforced with special materials, which transmit heat better and facilitate pressure, although thicker bottoms or a special base are more common to transmit temperature quickly. Handle materials should be safe to touch and not heat up.

Valve or pressure gauge . We all remember old mother and grandmother pots with a protruding “spout” that spun like crazy when the pressure was released. Although they still exist, they have been perfected and today offer more guarantees. The models with more precise indicators that include a safety valve and a system that inform us of the pressure level of the pot are more practical and comfortable, generally through a system of rings that rise and fall.

Cooking levels . Pots with two levels, at a minimum, are much more accurate and practical. There are many foods that do not need to reach the maximum pressure of the pot and that, in addition, could spoil if we overdo it. Manufacturers include a manual with basic instructions for cooking food and avoiding doubts.

Security. The more security systems they include, the better. If a pot is used correctly it does not have any risk, at most we could create a little chaos in the kitchen by releasing too much steam at once. It is important to check that the pot has a mechanism that prevents opening it until all the steam has been released. The acoustic signals also help to know when the pressure has been reached and therefore we can lower the power of the fire.

Ergonomics, handling and compatibility . If we have an induction hob, we must make sure that it will be compatible. Very large pots, once full, can be very heavy and it is better to check that it will be comfortable to handle; larger, more ergonomic handles make this easier, but better with double handles. There are models that include the pressure selector on the handle itself.

Accessories and extras. The double pot packs are interesting or that include a saucepan or frying pan that is also compatible with the pressure lid, as well as the models with timer and alarm or basket for steaming. there are even models that add an additional glass lid to use as conventional pots.

Interesting models that we find in the market

WMF Perfect Plus

It’s the fast cooker best-selling on Amazon and it belongs to one of the best-known and most prestigious brands in terms of kitchenware. The German firm presents us with a model in different sizes, which in its medium format of 4.5 liters costs 179.99 153.31 euros.

It measures 22 cm in diameter and 13.5 cm in height without lid and is made, as is customary for the brand, in 18/10 cromargan stainless steel resistant to food acids and easy to clean. It also stands out for the handling via ergonomic handle, where pressure levels can be selected, shown by the ring system. The inner pot also has volume measurements marked.





WMF Perfect Plus – 22 cm diameter 4.5 L Quick Cooker in Stainless Steel, for induction

BRA Allure duo set

Between the top rated pots For buyers is this practical set of two units from the Spanish BRA, with almost the maximum of positive stars on Amazon and approaching 250 positive reviews. For only 128.40 68.79 euros we can get two pots, one of 6 liters and another of 4 liters, with the interchangeable pressure lid.

They are also made of 18/10 stainless steel and ergonomic thermo-resistant Bakelite handles and handles. With cooking levels, these pots also have four security systems, valve operated by cast steel weight system and with maximum and minimum fill indicator inside. This set is sold exclusively on Amazon.





BRA Allure Duo Set of 4 + 6 liter pressure cookers, stainless steel, suitable for all types of cookers, including induction [Amazon Exclusive]

Magefesa Dynamic

Also standing out among the best and most valued we have this model of the Spanish classic Magefesa, the updated Dyamic model that in its 6-liter format currently costs us 52.99 euros. This exclusive Amazon offer includes steam basket.

Made of 18/10 stainless steel, it has a patented opening system to close the lid with minimum effort and maximum security. It also has a encapsulated thermo diffuser bottom Five-layer layer that allows rapid and even heat diffusion to increase efficiency and further reduce time and save energy.





MAGEFESA DYNAMIC Easy-to-use super fast pressure cooker, 18/10 stainless steel, suitable for all types of cookers, including induction. Exclusive pot + basket pack. (6 LITERS)

Monix Classica

If you are looking for a large pressure cooker that does not skyrocket in price, this 10-liter model from the Spanish Monix is ​​one of the best sellers and has the best ratings, and it only costs 82.40 57.59 euros. In addition, it is perfect for lovers of more classic and traditional design, but updated.

Its usage system is very simple and intuitive, perfect for those who are already familiar with the handling of old speed cookers, with a protected upper valve. Made of 18/10 stainless steel and with thermo-resistant Bakelite handles and knob that are also replaceable, it has a bridge-shaped safety lock and triple forged diffuser bottom.





Monix Classica Traditional Pressure Cooker 10 liters, Stainless Steel, Gray, 24 cm

Tefal ClipsoMinut Perfect

The French company has a renewed line of modernized pressure cookers with more current designs that enhance ease of use and safety. In the ClipsoMinut Perfect collection we highlight this pot of 7.5 liters of usable capacity With 24 cm in outside diameter and 14 cm in diameter at the base for 172.16 euros, very versatile and with many positive evaluations.

Made of stainless steel, it is easy to open and close with one hand, and has a countdown controlled cooking system It starts automatically when it reaches the correct temperature and notifies when it has finished. With two pressure levels, it has five safety systems and includes a steam basket.





Tefal Clipso Minut Perfect – 7.5L Red Stainless Steel Pressure Cooker with 5 safety systems and easy one-hand closure with Integrated Steam basket, 24 cm diameter

Kuhn Rikon Duromatic Hotel

The almost century-old Swiss firm offers us in its Duromatic line some pots of professional quality with exclusive design. This particular model has an 8-liter capacity with a base diameter of 28 cm that allows to cover more fire surface and cook faster, and costs 207.95 euros. The Hotel line is also very popular in professional catering kitchens.

It is made of 18/10 stainless steel and has a super-thermal five-layer “sandwich” bottom; Also has four overpressure safety devices and an automatic lid closing device. Due to its larger size, it is handled by two solid thermo-resistant side handles, and recovers the top valve steam release system with greater safety, including cooking on two pressure levels. Includes a protective valve trim.





KUHN RIKON, DUROMATIC Hotel Super Fast Pressure Cooker with Handles, 8 Liters, 28 cm

