The gaming hardware industry, whether in the form of video consoles or PCs, does not stop innovating and taking steps forward: improvements in image quality, in video game performance, in the auditory section, and a long etcetera. But there is an eternal pending task that does not seem to have a short-term solution: the storage.

And is that we talk about the gaming device that we talk about, the available space in which to install games usually falls short of us sooner rather than later. So we have to be the ones who solve the problem ourselves a posteriori, also making an economic outlay to seniors. The positive of all this is that we have at our disposal a large number of storage alternatives in the market, regardless of the platform we play on.

An external and even internal hard drive can be added to Sony and Microsoft consoles, and in portable consoles, and even smartphones, the expansion goes through using microSD cards. But if we focus on internal storageWithout a doubt, the easiest platform to expand the available space is on a PC; just add an SSD or HDD to quickly gain free space, without major complications.

The former, much faster, involve a higher cost in exchange for offering spectacular performance. But when we want the largest space and the lowest possible outlay, traditional mechanical hard drives are the best purchase option, offering an excellent GB cost per euro. It is true that we lose performance compared to SSDs, yes. But users who prioritize space and savings over speed will value these HDDs above any other alternative.

After all, the difference between using an SSD and an HDD when we move within the gaming arena it only translates into reduced loading times, both when running the games and loading the different screens, levels and map areas (although the difference is abysmal, by the way). However, in terms of visual quality or frames per second, the type of storage unit we use is irrelevant.





So, considering all this, and in case we find ourselves in the position of having to expand the available space of our PC or gaming laptop, getting as much storage as possible and making every euro count, our goal should be yes or yes an HDD both for its value for money as for the simplicity of installation; it is enough to connect it using a SATA cable to any of the ports of this type that we have free on the motherboard and suddenly we will have the possibility of installing dozens of new games.

Mechanical hard drives for PC or gaming laptop: aspects to consider

Disk types: 2.5 “and 3.5”. The first thing we must take into account when purchasing a mechanical hard drive is the equipment it will be used for, because a desktop PC with a large box is not the same as a mini version. Without forgetting the gaming laptops, of course. So that on the market we find 2.5-inch and 3.5-inch HDDs. The former are designed for laptops, since being smaller they fit perfectly into the body of these computers. But also for desktop PCs with small towers where every millimeter counts. In “conventional” computers, with ATX form factors and space to spare, the best option is a 3.5-inch HDD; Most of the boxes have some free bays so that we can install more than one without major inconveniences.

Capacity. Another important factor is the free space that each HDD offers us. The great asset of these components is that capacity prevails over performance, so that practically all those that we have within reach already start from large amounts of space; generally 1 TB. But for a not especially large financial outlay we can take home disks of 2, 4, 6, 8 and even more TB, with which we will not have more space problems in a long, long time. And since what we are looking for is to install games and not so much to store data, with any of them we will have room for dozens of them.





Speed: RPM. We say that between SSD and HDD there is an abysmal difference in terms of performance, and it is so. But even within mechanical hard drives we find differences, depending on the speed at which they spin. At the end of the day, these incorporate a physical disk that rotates under a reader, and depending on the speed at which access to the data will be higher or lower. So that Whenever we can, we should go for the one that offers the highest speed . But if we want to maximize the value for money and we get a lower one, we will not notice so much change for the worse; if we compare HDD and SSD there is no color, but between different HDD speed the difference is not so noticeable. In this sense, the standards that we find in the market are: 5,400 RPM and 7,200 RPM (revolutions per minute).

Price. Finally, one of the most differential factors of hard drives and that, therefore, we should not overlook is the price. The great asset of these storage units is precisely that they offer a lot of space at a low cost. Doing what in many cases we have to spend much less than 100 euros to get a more than enough HDD. And without a doubt, this is the main reason why we use mechanical hard drives to play: the possibility of installing many titles at a low cost.

HDD for storing games on PC: recommended models

Seagate BarraCuda





Seagate’s Barracuda family is one of the best known in the mechanical hard drive industry. And this model, with a price of only 38.25 euros, offers us 1 TB of capacity in which to install all kinds of games. Also, it is 2.5 inches, so It is ideal to give extra space to gaming laptops or towers with reduced dimensions. Of course, it is 5,400 revolutions per minute.

Seagate BarraCuda, 1 TB, Internal Hard Drive, HDD, 2.5 “SATA 6 GB / s, 5400 RPM, 128 MB Cache for Laptop and PC (ST1000LM048)

Western digital blue





Western Digital is another leading manufacturer in the sector, and in its catalog it has storage solutions of all kinds. Among them, of course, are hard drives like this Blue for 68.94 euros. AND for just over 50 euros it allows us to gain 2 TB of space in a 2.5-inch format. Because like the previous model, this HDD is small and ideal for laptops. And it also maintains 5,400 revolutions per minute.

Western Digital Blue 2 TB 2.5 “2000 GB Serial ATA III – Hard Drive (2.5”, 2000 GB, 5400 RPM)

Toshiba P300





At a similar price of 82.88 euros we have this Toshiba P300. In this case, This is a 3.5-inch model perfect for desktop computers. It is 5,400 revolutions per minute although its capacity amounts to 4 TB. In other words, space to store the games we want as well as their updates without worrying about whether they will enter or not.

TOSHIBA EUROPE P300 4TB SATA 5400 RPM 3.5 Inch Bulk Desktop PC HDD

Western digital black





For practically the same price (83.83 euros) we can take home this other Western Digital. And although it is “only” 1 TB, it justifies its price by belonging to the Black family of this manufacturer, which characterized by a higher quality of components. In fact, its revolutions per minute go up to 7,200. And it is a 3.5-inch model, which as we have mentioned above is perfect for desktop computers.

WD BLACK 3.5-inch 1 TB Adequate Performance Internal Hard Drive, 7200 RPM Class, 6 Gb / s SATA, 64 MB Cache

Seagate BarraCuda





Also from Seagate’s BarraCuda family we find this 4 TB HDD. It has a price of 87.93 euros, a speed of 5,400 revolutions per minute and maintains the 3.5 inches of the previous model. If you are looking for a lot, a lot of space and you don’t want to spend too much, without a doubt this is a great option.

Seagate BarraCuda, 4 TB, Internal Hard Drive, HDD, 3.5 “, SATA 6 GB / s, 5400 RPM, 256 MB Cache for Desktop and PC (ST4000DM004)

Western digital blue





We are approaching the end of the list with this other Western Digital from the Blue range, although in this case at a price of 117.09 euros. It has 3 TB of storage, a speed of 5,400 revolutions per minute and a size of 3.5 inches.

WD Blue Desktop Hard Drive 3TB 5400RPM SATA 6Gb / s 64MB Cache 3.5 “Blue

Seagate BarraCuda Pro





We end up with a new Seagate BarraCuda, although from the Pro range at a price of 180 euros. With 4 TB of space, it offers great performance as it belongs to a higher range than previous models from this manufacturer. Something similar to what happens with the different Western Digitals above. It is 3.5 inches and has a speed of 7,200 revolutions per minute.

Seagate BarraCuda Pro, 4TB, Internal High Performance Hard Drive, HDD, 3.5 “, SATA 6 GB / s, 7200 RPM, 128 MB Cache for PC and Laptop

