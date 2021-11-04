Adolescence and acne usually go hand in hand, although it is true that not all adolescents suffer from it with the same virulence, since as he well tells us dermatologist Natividad Cano from Instituto Natividad Cano, acne is a complex pathology and can manifest itself in the form of polymorphic lesions, in which we can find from inflammatory papules to comedones. “The pimple itself can be an inflammatory pimple, an open comedo (black), a closed comedo with a whitish tip … and within acne we also have acne scars secondary to the resolution of inflammation, more or less depressed, red, hyperpigmented, even true keloid scars. “





What is juvenile acne?

Juvenile acne is characteristic of adolescence and manifests between 12 and 18 years, we can practically say that 80% of adolescents suffer from it. The cause, in most cases are the hormonal changesFor this reason, when the adolescent phase passes, acne also disappears, but in some people it can leave scars that are more difficult to treat.“In adolescence, androgens increase physiologically, since it is part of the maturation of men and women. But this does not mean that the acne it causes is benign, that is, acne creates inflammation that often leads to scarring. The way to prevent that scar is to avoid acne. That is why it is always necessary to treat it so that its presence is as less traumatic as possible “explains Natividad.

The best facial routine

To treat acne, the first step is to have a proper facial routine. Cleanliness is essential and it should be done both in the morning and at night, this will prevent blackheads from coming out and pores from clogging.





–Bioderma Sebium Actif Gel Moussant Actif Intensive Cleansing Gel, price 12.15 euros.

Bioderma Sebium Actif Gel Moussant Actif Intensive Cleansing Gel

Another essential care for acne skin is exfoliation, either with chemical or physical exfoliants, in addition there are specific exfoliants to treat acne that can be used daily.

As for creams, the dermatologist advises us those that are formulated with retinol. “It is essential that a cream with different concentrations of retinol is used depending on the patient to keep acne at bay and have healthy skin”.

And in those cases in which acne is more resistant, it is advisable to use other treatments, how are antibiotics, both topical and oral, this is how the doctor clarifies. “In the event that the pathology is more striking, the first step for juvenile acne is to apply topical antibiotics on the skin, and if these were not effective, we would take oral antibiotics to dry the skin, such as the derivatives of vitamin A, isotretinin. These serve the objective of drying the skin of adolescents and, therefore, curb acne. “

The importance of treating acne on time

Like we have already said, acne creates inflammation in the skin, which in many cases leaves residual scars. Sometimes it is thought that the biggest problem in itself is the pimples, which obviously are, but the reality is that when these disappear, the marks remain and not all of them are so easy to treat.

For this reason, and as Natividad tells us, the best way to prevent that scar is by avoiding acne, Therefore, you must put yourself in expert hands as soon as you begin to suffer from this pathology.“Juvenile acne is very important to be treated early, since in many cases it can leave scars on the face and neck that may not disappear.”





Cream options to treat juvenile acne

Retinol is one of the most used active ingredients to treat acne, especially for its ability to regulate fat, since it works by balancing the production of sebum and thus also reduces the appearance of pimples. What’s more, It is also very beneficial for treating juvenile acne for its ability to reduce the effects of hormonal changes on the skin. So we have selected both retinol creams and specific creams for juvenile acne.





–Redermic R La Roche Posay, It is a perfect cream to improve skin texture such as acne marks, wrinkles or uneven tones. Contains pure retinol and time-release retinol for provide an optimal dose of retinol gradually and not cause irritation. Price 28.70 euros.

La Roche-Posay Redermic R 30ml





–Neostrata Correct Renewing Cream, cream formulated with Pro-retinol, Vit E, Gluconolactone, and high tolerance polyhydroxy acid. These active ingredients provide antioxidant, exfoliating and renewing properties so that the skin regenerates and has a smoother texture. Price 35.11 euros.

NEOSTRATA SS RENEWING CREAM 30 G





–Isdin Gel Cream Acniben, a gel with a light and oil-free texture that helps reduce blemishes and mattifies oily acne-prone skin. Perfect for the daily care of young skin with pimples, as it helps to stop the appearance of comedones and reduce blemishes. The skin will be balanced and matte thanks to its content in zincamide and lactic acid. Price 15.72 euros.

ISDIN Gel Cream Acniben Shine and Grain Control





–Cleanance Comedomed Anti-blemish Concentrate, cream with a matte and non-greasy finish that reduces pimples and blackheads, while avoiding the reappearance of new imperfections thanks to its anti-pimple and anti-recurrence effect. It improves blemishes as well as reduces pimples, blackheads, acting from the root of the problem. Price 14.90 euros.

Avene Cleanance Comedomed Concentre 30 ml





–Sesretinal Young Sking Sesderma, helps to balance the production of fat, leaving the skin soft and free of impurities. Improves skin texture, reduces hyperseborrhea, and prevents clogging of pores. It also helps to improve the texture of the skin reducing blemishes and acne lesions thanks to its formula with zinc gluconate and retinaldehyde. Price 33.50 euros.

Sesretinal Young Sking Sesderma





–Ducray Keracnyl anti-acne cream, specific cream for oily skin with blemishes and acne tendency. Its composition benefits from vitamin PP, which helps reduce inflamed pimples and the tolerance of treatments in which topical medications are prescribed. Prevents the appearance of residual marks post-treatment. Price 15.40 euros.

Ducray Keracnyl anti-acne cream 30ml





–Repairing Moisturizing Babé for acne skins, this cream repairs the skins subjected to pharmacological drying treatments (oral isotretinoin, topical retinoids, etc.) that dehydrate the skin and need to restore the hydrolipidic mantle barrier without greasing the skin. Its formula is enriched with 4% Niacinamide that guarantees an antibiotic action against acne-causing bacteria but without bacterial resistance and murumuru butter that repairs and prevents the formation of new acne. Price 18.16 euros.

Laboratorios Babé -Stop AKN Facial Cream





–Sébium Global Anti-blemish care Bioderma, this cream is specific for the intensive care of acne skin, reduces pimples and blackheads, making the skin smoother and more purified and without blemishes. Price 13.49 euros.

SEBIUM GLOBAL 30ML BIODERMA

