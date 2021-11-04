Which one do I choose to upgrade from Windows 10?

Among those that we find in common, we have functions such as device encryption, antivirus, parental control, safe boot, Windows Hello, or the possibility of finding our computer if it is stolen. Microsoft has made Windows 11 an even more secure operating system, and these features need to be supported at a basic level.

If you use the operating system to consume content or play games, you may never have encountered limitations when using the operating system. That difference has been further minimized in Windows 11, as the Home version has received some Pro version features . However, some are missing.

Like all recent versions of Windows, Microsoft gives you a choice between two when updating: Home or Pro . Most computers that have Windows pre-installed They include the Home version, since that is the one oriented for consumers in the home. However, there are some interesting functionalities that fall by the wayside if we do not use the Pro version, more oriented to professionals and the business sector.

However, there are two Windows 11 Pro features that we cannot find in the Home. The first and most important is the device encryption with BitLocker. This encryption is what allows you to protect a storage unit by encrypting all the data it contains. That way, if someone removes an SSD or a hard drive from our computer and inserts it into another, they will not be able to read our files.

This option can be somewhat problematic if we change components frequently, since, for example, if we reset the BIOS or change the motherboard, we will no longer be able to access those files. For this reason, it is essential to deactivate BitLocker before making a change in the hardware of our computer.

Business features you won’t miss

The rest of the functions that we lose are oriented to companies. Among them we find Windows Information Protection (WIP), which protects business apps and data from leaks. The Group policies, something useful if you want, for example, to force Microsoft not to update drivers if it is installing any incompatible ones.

Ultimately, if you don’t use BitLocker encryption, you won’t mind much using Windows 11 Home or Pro, since with the Home version you will have more than enough to enjoy everything that the new Microsoft system allows to do. Among those improvements we find better performance if you have a hybrid processor, faster future game loads, or the ability to run Android apps natively.