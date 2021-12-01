The OnePlus Nord is a sample of this, because with a 48 MP main camera get exceptional images. This is because Sony has been in charge of carrying out this sensor, complying with the expectations that are expected of the company and obtaining photographs where the details they are perceived with better resolution.

In the market you can find a huge list of phones with apparently good cameras, since a greater number of megapixels does not have to translate into best results photographic.

There are several facets that must be taken into account when buying a new smartphone, but, without a doubt, one of the components most used by all users is the camera . The ability to capture moments in an instant at sovereign quality is one of the main assets of some of the mid-range OnePlus mobiles.

Regarding the rest of the sensors of the camera system, it has an 8 MP ultra wide angle, a 2 MP macro and a 5 MP depth sensor. This provides the user various ways of capturing, unleashing your creativity.

On the front it has an integrated 32 MP front camera and an ultra wide angle of also 8 MP. It is a smartphone with a quite complete photographic section and that it offers above-average results in its price range.

Optical stabilizer

One of the properties that is most appreciated when we record videos with our terminal is the stabilization and is that the OnePlus Nord comes equipped with an optical stabilizer that allows recording without suffering any type of wobbles. Not to mention that it has a super stabilized mode, ideal for specific situations such as a concert.

Even so, It is not the only thing that presumes This device from the Chinese brand, as it is accompanied by some remarkable features with a high-end spirit. Proof of this is its Fluid AMOLED screen, its Snapdragon 765G processor with 5G connectivity and the possibility of enjoy OxygenOS, one of the best customization layers optimized for Android.

All this and much more it can be yours for 359 euros. An amount of laughter if we check that its original price is 500 euros, which means a reduction of almost 150 euros.