All Pokémon fans remember the first Legendary Pokémon, which became the most sought-after options by players, so today we will tell you in detail about how that affection has been transferred from the Game Boy to mobile devices in Pokémon Go.

Something that has surprised us greatly is that when a trio appears, like the legendary birds of Kanto, how do you know which one to catch? As they return for a special raid hour during the Mischief Unleashed event, we examine the performance of Articuno, Moltres, and Zapdos to see which one is better and, as a result, which is worth your time and resources.

Which legendary bird is better in Pokémon Go?

All three legendary birds are great, but Zapdos is the best overall as he can perform decently in the Go Battle League, has the highest attack stat of the trio, and is also one of the best electric-type PvE attackers in the world. the game.

If you’re just looking for a Go Battle League champion, focus on Articuno as he performs incredibly well in the Ultra League with wins against Giratina and Cresselia. However, avoid using it in Raids as it is simply inferior to other ice types like Mamoswine.

Finally, if you are specifically looking for a PvE attacker to dominate raids, Moltres is a brilliant choice. Not only is he one of the best Fire-type attackers in Pokemon Go, but he can also be one of the best Flying-type attackers with the correct move set.

Each of the legendary birds has a purpose, so deciding which one is the best depends on what you are looking for. It’s also worth considering what you already have – if you’re lacking a strong fire type, for example, it’s a good idea to focus on Moltres.