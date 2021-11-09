The multiverse has been confirmed with the apparent involvement of Willem Dafoe’s Green Goblin in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

The advertising campaign of Spider-Man: No Way Home has confirmed one of the most notorious rumors around the film since its production: the return of the Green Goblin as one of the main villains. But which of all Green goblin that we have seen in the cinema is the one he will face Tom holland? The answer could be found in a poster released just hours ago and fans couldn’t be happier.

Which Green Goblin will appear in Spider-Man: No Way Home?

After anticipating his appearance in the first trailer of the film, Sony Pictures and Marvel studios they finally announced the arrival of Green Goblin interpreted by Willem dafoe to the “unleashed multiverse” of Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Although it had previously been said that it would be the version of Marc webb –Incarnated by Dane dehaan– the one that would return in the third installment of the trilogy led by Holland, it will be the iconic representation of Dafoe that we will see on the screens this December.

With this, the Green Goblin becomes the second villain in the saga directed by Sam raimi that will jump to Marvel Cinematic Universe. To date, the appearance of the Doctor Octopus, originally played by Alfred Molina on Spider-man 2, 2004.

Jamie foxx, who debuted in the Spider-Man universe with his work as Electro on The Amazing Spider-Man 2 2014, will also threaten the present of Parker and his friends. In addition, many await the return of other villains previously approached by the cinema, such as Sandman (Thomas Haden Church on Spider-man 3) or Lizard (Rhys Ifans on The Amazing Spider-Man).

What is the history of the Green Goblin before Spider-Man: No Way Home?

Before enjoying his return in Spider-Man: No Way Home, it is worth remembering what the history of the Green Goblin from Willem dafoe and what role could it play in this new installment of the MCU.

In the film, this character was the evil alter ego of Norman osborn, an arms businessman who plans to sell the US military a serum that turns his soldiers into supermen. However, his plans do not end up convincing the board of directors of his company and he is expelled from Oscorp. With the serum in his system, Norman becomes the Green Goblin.

After committing an attack during an event in Times Square, the villain begins to terrorize the city. Fortunately, New York has a friendly neighbor willing to safeguard the population: Spider-man, who is nothing more than the best friend of his son, Harry osborn (James franco).

Although in the original film, Norman is killed by his own airship, the character’s appearance in Spider-Man: No Way Home represents a real risk for Parker, as he is one of her few nemesis who knows her secret identity for a long, long time.

