“The cumulative perspective shows how in some countries, even those that emit many greenhouse gases have a relatively small responsibility for climate change compared to historically large emitters,” the report notes.

Which country emits the most CO2 today?

China is the largest emitter of CO2 into the atmosphere today. According to Our World, based on the Global Carbon Project, in Data, in 2020 alone China emitted 10.67 billion tons of CO2, approximately 30% of global emissions. In second place is the United States, with 4.710 million tons of CO2 emitted.

The third place is for the member countries of the European Union, with 2,600 million tons and in fourth place is India, with 2,400 billion tons, which represents 7% of the total emissions.

The country with the most emissions per inhabitant

Here, the list is totally different. The largest CO2 emitter per inhabitant is Qatar, with 37.02 tons emitted per capita. New Caledonia, Mongolia, Trinidad and Tobago and Brunei round out the top 5.

In this list, the United States falls to the 14th place with 14.24 tons emitted per inhabitant. China ranks 14th, with almost half of emissions per inhabitant. India is ranked 131st in this ranking, thanks to its huge population.

https://ourworldindata.org/explorers/co2?facet=none&country=CHN~USA~IND~GBR~OWID_WRL&Gas=CO%E2%82%82&Accounting=Production-based&Fuel=Total&Count=Per+capita