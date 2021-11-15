At first, if we think about internet speed, it may seem to us that every country in the world is going to have a connection just as fast as ours. The truth is that Spain stands as a world benchmark in terms of fiber optic deployment, being the third country in the world with the largest fiber deployment. But not so much in speed, although we do enter the top 20. That makes it very clear that there are other countries with fiber optics and therefore Internet connection, faster than ours.

Here is the list of countries with the fastest average data transfer speed in the world. And, a priori, Spain is among the countries with the highest speed. This analysis has been published by Ookla, an American company that is dedicated to making Internet diagnostic services.

Monaco, top 1

Monaco, again, is at the top of the table. Thanks to its incredible infrastructure and its high GDP, they have a large fiber optic installation in the country, which allows them to reach 260.74 Mbps. Behind Monaco, are Singapore with 252.68 Mbps and Hong Kong, as usual in these rankins, with a fiber optic speed of 284.94 Mbps.

Behind these countries, Romania is in fourth position with an average connection speed of 220.67 Mbps; Denmark with 217.18 Mbps; Switzerland with 215.57 Mbps; Thailand with 214.47 Mbps; South Korea with 212.12 Mbps; France with 208.15 Mbps and, closing the top 10, Chile, with a speed of 208.15 Mbps.

Spain: in the top 15

Spain is not so bad, then. According to this private ranking, it is in position number 13, with an average speed of 194.98 Mbps. Behind are countries as important as China, with 184.28 Mbps, Japan, with 176.48 Mbps or Canada, with 174.38 Mbps.

It really is a great position considering that the countries that come from us, such as Monaco, have a higher GDP to invest in fiber optics. One of the advantages is that it is not a geographically wide country, which has facilitated the installation of fiber optics even in rural places, although in many others the arrival of fiber optics is still pending, where ADSL connections still predominate.

In fact, as we said at the beginning, our country has become one of the world benchmarks in fiber optics. We have bet heavily on FTTH networks, being the European country with the most fiber deployed. We have more fiber than Germany, France, the UK and Italy combined. And those are big words!

For example, when it comes to mobile speed, or data, as we commonly know it, Spain is far behind, ranking 37th, with a speed of 59.02, while the fastest mobile speed is held by the United Arab Emirates, with a speed of 193.51.