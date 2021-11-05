With the new facilities that are being granted to Travellers To reactivate the economies of the countries, many of them have resumed their plans to travel to different destinations in the world. This has generated the demand to apply for a passport, visa renewal and other immigration procedures. There is an alternative that you can choose so as not to delay your tourist route. You may be interested in knowing when is the best day and month to buy cheap tickets on the Internet.

For pandemic tourism, there are countries to which you can travel only with your ID, thanks to international agreements signed by Peru. Depending on the destination you are going to and the objective of your trip, you will access the borders by presenting this document that identifies us as Peruvians.

TO WHICH COUNTRIES CAN I ONLY TRAVEL WITH ID?

Among the destinations are:

Bolivia, Colombia and Ecuador . Thanks to agreements of the Andean Community of Nations (CAN) that allow travel between Peru and these countries without the need for a visa or passport.

Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Paraguay, Uruguay and Venezuela . Thanks to bilateral agreements that exempt the use of Passport on tourist trips.

TO WHICH COUNTRIES CAN I TRAVEL WITHOUT A VISA?

There are 74 countries that currently do not require an entry visa for Peruvians who have ordinary passports.

South America: Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Colombia, Chile, Ecuador, Guyana, Paraguay, Suriname and Uruguay and Venezuela.

Central America and the Caribbean: Aruba, Bahamas, Barbados, Belize, Bonaire, Costa Rica, Guatemala, Haiti, Honduras, Jamaica, Panama, Dominican Republic, Trinidad and Tobago, Saba and Saint Eustacius.

Asia and the Middle East: Brunei, South Korea, the Philippines, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Israel, Lebanon, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, and Turkey. In the case of Indonesia and Lebanon, the visa is issued upon landing. An agreement was recently formed to allow visa-free entry to Qatar.

According to the agreement between Peru and the European Union for the exemption of visas, it is specified that it is for short stays. There are 30 member countries of the European Union to which Peruvians can enter without a visa.

Europe: Germany, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Denmark, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Estonia, Finland, France, Greece, Hungary, Italy, Iceland, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Norway, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Czech Republic, Russia, Belarus, Macedonia, Montenegro, Serbia, Romania, Sweden and Switzerland.

IMMUNIZATIONS PERMITTED TO TRAVEL TO EUROPE AND THE UNITED STATES

Among the new requirements to enter the United States, it is mentioned that those who have their full doses of the following vaccines can travel without any inconvenience:

Moderna, Pfizer, Janssen, Oxford / Astrazeneca, Sinopharm and Sinovac.

The fact: the Russian Sputnik V vaccine, which is applied in about 70 countries, is not accepted in the territory of the United States. It should be noted that those allowed have been authorized and approved by the WHO.

Following the indications and recommendations of the WHO, the Union European allows the entry to travelers from other countries as long as they are vaccinated with doses accepted by the Agency European of Medicines (EMA), among them are: Pfizer, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca.

Some exceptions have been marked in some countries such as Spain, the Netherlands and Austria, which allow tourists who have been vaccinated with doses of Sinopharm and Sinovac, made in Chinese laboratories.

Important: if you are traveling with a minor child or adolescent, it is necessary that you carry a Travel Authorization with you so that they can leave the country .

REQUIREMENTS FOR TRAVELING TO THE UNITED STATES

– All airline passengers, two or more years of age, traveling to the United States must present a negative result of the COVID-19 test, which must have been carried out in the three days prior to the trip.

– For those who have tested positive for coronavirus: US-bound travelers can present documentation from a licensed medical provider showing that they have recovered from COVID-19 during the 90 days prior to travel.

– Peruvians, resident foreigners and non-residents who enter Peruvian territory, regardless of their country of origin, must present proof of vaccination or molecular proof (within 72 hours) with a negative result before boarding a flight to Peru.

