Which cable to use in PLC devices

Best cable for PLC devices

Not all Ethernet cables are the same, and we can verify that simply by connecting a computer to the router. If it is Fast Ethernet, we will be limited to a maximum of 100 Mbps. In the case of having Gigabit Ethernet, we can reach up to 1 Gbps of upload and download speed.

When using the PLC devices we can say that it is the same. If we want to achieve maximum speed and stability, it is important to choose the Ethernet cable well. There are different categories, regardless of whether it is Fast or Gigabit. The higher the category, the less problems we will have if, for example, we are going to connect a computer at a long distance by cable.

But basically we can say that the ideal is to have a cable that supports Gigabit Ethernet. If our PLC devices support more than 100 Mbps, something that is common today, we need this type of cabling and not be limited. There are many users who have speed problems and the reason is that they use an old Fast Ethernet cable, which they had at home from an ADSL router, for example.