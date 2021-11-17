11/17/2021 Act. At 12:31 CET

Luis Rendueles

Ten Catholic Churches of many others spanish cities they will celebrate masses from this Friday “in suffrage for the soul of Francisco Franco and all the Fallen for God and for Spain “, as CASO ABIERTO, the Iberian Press channel of investigation and events, has learned. In all of them the organizers already have the permission and approval of the respective parish priests and priests.

The first of the series, scheduled in Alicante for Thursday, November 18, was suspended after the Valencian Generalitat warned of possible sanctions because this type of tribute could go against the Historical Memory Law.

After the fall of the Alicante ceremony, the first of the planned masses in memory of the dictator It will be held in Seville, on Friday, November 19, and will take place in the church of El Salvador in the Andalusian capital.

The 20-N, six

Saturday November 20, anniversary of Franco’s death, six religious ceremonies will be held for his soul, all organized by delegations of the Francisco Franco Foundation, as confirmed to CASO ABIERTO by its executive president, the retired general Juan Chicharro.

The earliest ceremony will be held at the Convent of Las Descalzas, in front of the Military Captaincy of Badajoz, at one thirty in the afternoon.

The organizers of the mass in Santa Cruz de Tenerife have requested police protection

Also on November 20, at six in the afternoon there will be a mass in honor of the dictator in the church of San José, in Santa Cruz de Tenerife. For this call, the organizers have requested police protection, after several incidents that occurred in another religious ceremony in memory of the dictator held in 2019, when some anti-fascists threw eggs and came to paint the church.

On the same day, but at seven in the afternoon, there will be masses in memory of Francisco Franco in the chapel of the Sagrario de the Cathedral of Granada and in the parish of Our Lady of the Valley, in Ceuta.

Half an hour later the Francoist religious ceremony will begin in the church of Santiago el Mayor, in Zaragoza. At eight in the afternoon there will be another similar one in the church of San Torcuato, in Zamora and one more in the parish of Saint Vincent de Paul, in Albacete.

In Madrid, on Monday

In Madrid, the Franco Foundation has obtained permits from the church of the parish of the Twelve Apostles, on Velázquez Street, to celebrate a mass similar to the others. It will be on Monday, November 22, at a quarter to nine at night.

The last planned mass in honor of Franco will be celebrated on Tuesday, November 23 at the Stella Maris parish, in Malaga. In that city there will be a floral offering before the cross of the fallen.

These are the masses “in suffrage for the soul of Franco “convened in Spain: