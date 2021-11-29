Where will BTC end up in November 2021? 5 things to keep in mind about Bitcoin this week

Bitcoin (BTC) price has returned to $ 57,000 at the start of a new week, after a late rally produced a much better weekly close than many expected.

Offsetting last week’s Coronavirus-induced selling and associated price drop, Bitcoin surpassed $ 58,000 overnight before consolidating to the upside, still up around 5.7% on the day.

The outlook could hold many surprises: Coronavirus nerves remain, as macro markets hint ahead of open, and sellers still have the option to take advantage of leveraged bulls after their latest gains.

With the monthly closing scheduled in less than 48 hours, Cointelegraph takes a look at the numbers to see what could mark Bitcoin’s price action this week.

Bitcoin recovers in record time

Just three days after losing $ 6,000 on a single daily candle, BTC price action is already back to the upside.

In a classic end of the weekend, BTC / USD rose to produce a weekly close of $ 57,300 on Bitstamp, thus avoiding its lowest weekly final price in two months.

Gains have held since then, and the price of BTC has remained at $ 57,000 at the time of writing on Monday.

In a new analysis, popular trader and analyst Rekt Capital noted that the 21-week exponential moving average (EMA) at $ 52,500 had provided support as a “time-tested bull market indicator”.

“Strong BTC reaction from the 21-week EMA zone”, summarized.

BTC / USD (Bitstamp) 1-week candlestick chart with the 21-week EMA. Source: TradingView

Nevertheless, Despite local highs of $ 58,300, Bitcoin price has yet to make a final breakout, as main resistance at the $ 60,000 mark remains untouched.

All previous attempts to break through that sell zone since he lost it as support have ended in firm rejection.

BTC 4hr (linear): Parallel cannel pic.twitter.com/pqrEfHQoHr – Nunya Bizniz (@Pladizow) November 29, 2021

BTC 4hr (linear): Parallel channel pic.twitter.com/pqrEfHQoHr

The rebound, however, took some by surprise, according to the data; there were settlements close to USD 300 million in the last 24 hours.

Funding rates, which were neutral on Sunday, are also rising, signaling the return of optimism about a reliable rebound in the price of BTC – and the risk involved.

“All it took was a daily + 7% candle to dissolve all fears and concerns of a new bear market for BTC”, added Rekt Capital.

The BTC / USD pair, said, is “progressing favorably” when it comes to the monthly close to be done at the end of Tuesday.

Coronavirus and a repeat of March 2020

Macro markets expect a turbulent start to the week, as the new variant of the Coronavirus, omicron, continues to bite the sentiment.

“We really need more answers to find out the impact of growth.”Priya Misra, TD Securities’ global head of rates strategy, told Bloomberg on Monday.

“Risk assets are putting a price on uncertainty.”

Last week was characterized by great volatility across the board; Bitcoin and altcoins followed stocks, oil, and other assets in a sell-off.

Asian markets appear ready to continue the trend at Monday’s open, with drops of 1-2% at the time of writing this article.

With Bitcoin on the rise, any further shake in macroeconomic structures could dampen the new optimism.

Bulls expect the scenario to develop similarly to March 2020, when a cryptocurrency crash as the Coronavirus entered the world stage subsequently caused a rise that eclipsed previous price highs.

many seem scared of another march 2020 style bitcoin liquidation event, if you hold your own keys and don’t use leverage this is a negligible concern, if it does happen I expect it to be quick and brutal then correct, most trying to trade this will get rekt, stay humble and stack – ODELL (@ODELL) November 28, 2021

Many seem to be scared of another March 2020-style bitcoin settlement event. If you have your own keys and don’t use leverage, this is a negligible concern; And if it happens, I hope it’s quick and brutal and then correct. Stay humble and continue holding.

Nevertheless, Bitcoin’s price did not come out unscathed last week, as some familiar faces lined up to pour contempt on what they claim is by no means an escape from risk..

“Being less risky does not make Bitcoin safe”, argument Gold bullish Peter Schiff on Friday, predicting that Bitcoin would eventually become “as risky as any altcoin.”

BTC / USD (Bitstamp) 1-hour candlestick chart. Source: TradingView

The $ 50,000 mark echoes the $ 30,000 low

Those concerned about a pullback from current levels potentially need not look too far on the BTC price chart.

According to the latest order book data from analytical resource Material Scientist, a gigantic buying wall has been established that should keep the market above $ 50,000.

There may be a lot at stake: some said this weekend that if that level was not maintained, they would rethink their investments in Bitcoin, but given the large size of the bracket, this now seems less likely.

“I’m not sure why everyone is so scared.”, summarized Sunday Material Scientist on Twitter.

“This is the largest offer since the fund of $ 30,000.”

Heatmap of the order book of the BTC / USD pair. Source: Material Scientist / Twitter

If $ 50,000 is thus the new $ 30,000, this would classify the current pullback from all-time highs as modest. compared to others, especially the May drop of almost 50%.

On the other hand, Material Scientist observed something unusual: the same entity responsible for the support also carried resistance to $ 70,000.

“Essentially, 1 actor has the entire market in his hands”he explained.

“They knew 1 month in advance how this was going to unfold.”

$ 70,000 is therefore the seminal focus point for bulls eager to see a continuation of the run to the upside. before the end of the fourth quarter of 2021.

D-day is coming for three Bitcoin price correlations

The next few weeks will be “very revealing” for Bitcoin, as it consolidates or ends with some significant correlations.

That was the conclusion of popular Twitter analyst TechDev over the weekend; Bitcoin continued replicatingthe journey of gold since the 1970s.

The curious, even disturbing, similarities between the BTC / USD pair in 2020-21 and the XAU / USD fifty years ago have endured. despite some volatility anomalies in Bitcoin price action.

If the trend continues, Bitcoin will face a dramatic rise with a price cap of up to $ 280,000. The deadline: mid-February 2022.

“The 1970 gold fractal is now precisely aligned and anchored at both the local high and low.”he commented in an update on events.

“Only December / January will be affected by the model, which runs until the 1st half of February.”

Chart of the BTC / USD pair against the gold of the 70s. Source: TechDev / Twitter

An accompanying breakdown of each projected phase of Bitcoin’s metamorphosis since September features that this month it is falling off its intended trajectory. December should see between $ 70,000 and $ 110,000 for the BTC / USD pair.

Beyond gold and its Fibonacci sequences that dictate two other correlations facing their moment of truth in the coming weeks, both involve Bitcoin’s relationship to its performance in 2017, and so far, both are still valid. Should one beat the other, the rate and height of price gains will change accordingly.

A spike of around $ 150,000 could come in mid-December, or alternatively, the $ 225,000 could show up in mid-February.

“From mid-December to the end of January with a maximum of USD 230,000 it is still my base case”TechDev wrote.

“Obviously, the earlier side of that window seems less likely. I couldn’t care less if it’s correct. I’ve seen compelling work suggesting a cap from mid-December to mid-March, with targets of $ 120,000-260,000. “

Responding to the praise of Global Macro Investor founder Raoul Pal, He added that the next few weeks would be “very revealing” for all three correlations..

Where will Bitcoin’s “Moonvember” end?

This was once the multi-million dollar question on everyone’s lips, but now acceptance is slowly spreading that this bull market may take longer than anticipated to mature.

Nonetheless, optimism for the short term remains.

In a survey conducted on Twitter by the account @Bitcoin that ended on monday, Most of the nearly 50,000 respondents predicted that the BTC / USD pair would end November above $ 60,000.

35% opted for the highest possible price in the survey, and another 25.7% predicted a November closing price between $ 55,000 and $ 60,000.

Results of the survey of @Bitcoin on Twitter. Source: Bitcoin / Twitter

It’s easy to forget how far Bitcoin has come in the last twelve months. As Cointelegraph noted, last Thanksgiving – which conveniently also saw a brief selloff – the BTC / USD pair was trading at just under $ 16,500.

