A record number of Americans died of drug overdoses last year because pandemic lockdowns made it difficult to obtain treatment. Resulting in traffickers adding more drugs to a powerful synthetic opioid, according to data released by health officials.

What drugs are the main causes of death?

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) warn that 91 people die every day in the United States from an opioid overdose.

Opioids, primarily synthetic opioids (other than methadone), are currently the leading factor in death from drug overdose. 72.9% of opioid-related overdose deaths involve synthetic opioids. Opioids were involved in 49,860 overdose deaths in 2019 (70.6% of all drug overdose deaths). Deaths from drug overdoses involving psychostimulants such as methamphetamine are increasing with and without the involvement of synthetic opioids.

The mixtures …

Mixing opioids with benzodiazepines (eg, Valium, Xanax, Klonopin, Ativan, etc.) greatly increased the risk of overdose, and it is common for multiple medications to be involved in overdose deaths.

These numbers are based on age-adjusted rates, and this allows researchers to compare states that have variations in their age distribution with greater precision.

Where US drug overdose deaths are on the rise

The numbers reflect how many people die per capita to account for population density, as some states have higher population bases than others. For instance, Ten states are predicted to have at least a 40% increase in drug overdose deaths from the previous 12-month period.

According to the CDC: Vermont, Kentucky, South Carolina, West Virginia, Louisiana, California, Tennessee, Nebraska, Arkansas, and Virginia.

The effects of the COVID-19 virus on drug use

A record number of Americans died of drug overdoses last year amid the coronavirus pandemic, according to official data.

An analysis of the New York Times data states that the number of drug overdose deaths in 2020 caused Americans to lose 3.5 million years of life. This, combined compared to roughly 5.5 million years due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

In fact, the analysis blames the pandemic for the rise in overdose deaths. Furthermore, lThe crisis undoubtedly interrupted outreach and treatment programsas well as increasing levels of social isolation.

In all, an estimated 93,331 Americans died from overdoses in 2020, an increase of nearly 30% over the previous year.

Experts say the increase indicates how deadly some drugs have become and the disturbing impact the pandemic has had on society.

The increase was partly due to the increase in fentanyl

The powerful synthetic opioid is said to be about 50 times stronger than heroin.

Experts say it has “contaminated” other drugs, as distributors add pharmaceutical fentanyl to illegal substances to make them stronger.

Isolation and feelings of loneliness due to the coronavirus pandemic have also been attributed to the rise in drug deaths.

“This is the highest number of overdose deaths ever recorded in a 12-month period, and the largest increase since at least 1999.” The director of the US National Institute on Drug Abuse, Nora Volkow, said in a statement.

