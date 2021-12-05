In our case, the Mexican fans have been increasing due to the competitive growth of Sergio “Checo” Pérez, who has already been on the podium four times in third position in the Grand Prix of: France, Turkey, the United States and the emotional moment he gave us in Mexico; being the first national to go up to receive his recognition on national soil, in addition, in Azerbaijan he took first place.

Currently Guadalajara is in the fourth position worldwide by score, behind only the great leaders Verstappen and Hamilton, although he is already only 13 units behind Bottas, a level never before seen in a Mexican corridor.

Yedá is a circuit that runs at sunset and at night, since during the day the heat exceeds 30ºC.

Yedá is the penultimate stop of the Formula 1 season, which happened with cancellations, modifications to the calendar and a lot of emotion, after Saudi Arabia, it will be the Emirati capital, Abu Dhabi, where this historic season of 2021 for the Jalisco native will conclude on December 12.

Where to see the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix

The final test in the Yedá street circuit will be Sunday, December 5.

From Mexico the transmission can be seen by Fox Sports and F1 TV.

The broadcast schedule for the Mexican territory is at 12:30 (Caribbean), 11:30 (Central), 10:30 (North) and 9:30 (Pacific).