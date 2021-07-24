Do you have some time? So take advantage and see Assassination Classroom. If you don’t know where to start, don’t worry, today we will show you where to watch online this series.

Assassination Classroom is the animated adaptation of the eponymous manga by Yusei Matsui, which is one of the few series that could get serialized in the prestigious magazine of the Shōnen Jump from the Shūeisha publishing house, where it was published from the July 2, 2012 to March 25, 2016, when the story of Koro-sensei and his students came to an end.

The series featured 21 volumes published in Japan under the imprint of Shūeisha Publishing House and was distributed in Spain and Latin America thanks to PaniniManga, while its animated adaptation consisted of 2 seasons.

If you are interested, then we will show you where to watch the Assassination Classroom series online and enjoy it for free or through live streaming services, but first, let’s get to know a little about its history.

What is Assassination Classroom about

After a mysterious creature calling herself “Koro-Sensei” managed to destroy the moon to demonstrate her power, the students of the Class 3-E from Kunugigaoka High School will have the mission to assassinate her before she decides to end the land. But how will they achieve this? Post Koro-Sensei has a plan: he will be his teacher and will have time until the end of the school year to assassinate him.

However, it will not be that easy, as this teacher is more than unique, and in time these students will discover that Koro-Sensei has something more special, and it is that he is: The best teacher anyone could have!

How to watch Assassination Classroom for free: all options

Now that you’ve read what it’s about Assassination ClassroomPerhaps this story has managed to catch your attention. If so, what are you waiting to start watching it? Then we will leave you the best options to watch Assassination Classroom online completely free and payment.

Crunchyroll

Crunchyroll, Inc. is the largest distributor, publisher and producer of licenses focused on the transmission of anime, manga and drama for the Spanish and Latin American community, and one of the best options to enjoy your favorite series completely legal and free.

In addition, this platform has in its catalog more than 1000 series from different formats (anime, manga, doramas, etc), which include Assassination Classroom.

However, the only problem with this platform is that in exchange for enjoying the series in the highest quality and for free, it is necessary to deal with advertising that could be somewhat annoying. In the same way, we recommend it, since it is one of the few places where you can enjoy the series.

Third party platforms

We can currently enjoy Assassination Classroom free almost anywhere site / platform from third parties. However, it should be the last option, especially to avoid legal problems. For this reason, we always recommend watching your favorite series through sites like Crunchyroll, Netflix or others, where you can find them in the highest quality.

Payment options to watch Assassination Classroom

Now, if what you want is to find a completely legal and safe platform (also without advertising) to enjoy and watch online Assassination Classroom, right now we will show you which are the best payment options.

Prime Video

Prime Video, mostly marketed as Amazon Prime Video, It’s one of the live broadcast services that has been giving something to talk about within the anime industry by having acquired the necessary licenses to legally transmit many series of this format, among which is Assassination Classroom. You can enjoy the content completely in HD and in its original language (or Spanish according to our preference).

Netflix

Thanks to the extensive catalog of Netflix It is possible to find all kinds of series, therefore, it is still one of the best options to watch anime, and therefore, it is one of our best alternatives for watch online Assassination Classroom.

Crunchyroll

Although we had previously mentioned Crunchyroll as one of the options to see Assassination Classroom free, the famous anime, manga and drama streaming site also has its paid version, which allows us to access more updated content and enjoy our favorite series without any advertising. So if it is within your means to pay for the membership, you will be able to enjoy greater benefits.