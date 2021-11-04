Traveling to New York is not only going to Wall Street, Times Square, Fifth Avenue, Central Park or the famous Statue of Liberty. The Big Apple hides many places that we can visit now that the pandemic begins to give us a truce and we have fully immersed ourselves in the new normal. In addition, the US will lift the restrictions for vaccinated tourists on November 8, so the timing could not be better.

With the December bridge just around the corner, perhaps a trip to the most Christmas New York is the perfect option to resume old habits and enjoy, for example, the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree or to walk through one of the most exclusive neighborhoods in the city, Hudson Yards.

Hudson Yards, New York’s trendy neighborhood

The Hudson Yards neighborhood in New York came almost out of nowhere and now it is the site of some of the most luxurious skyscrapers in the city. It is located west of Manhattan, north of the Chelsea neighborhood and right where the tour of the elevated park high line . This brand new neighborhood of huge skyscrapers is a true architectural marvel.





A view from the highest vantage point in the city, The Edge

Hudson Yards boasts not only soaring buildings, but also having the highest vantage point in Manhattan, the Edge, which has become the best place to see the city at our feet. With priced from $ 36 we will be able to enjoy a simply spectacular 360º view suspended in the air.





Designed by the architect William Pedersen, it goes up to 335 and on its 100th floor it opens to the void to show impressive views. Being west of Manhattan, near the Hudson, you can see all of Midtown, Lower Manhattan and part of New Jersey.





In addition, on November 9 it opens to the public City Climb, an ascent experience in which you will climb outside the building to the top, experiencing adrenaline to the fullest. In fact it is the tallest outdoor building elevator in the world, only suitable for those without vertigo.

The Vessel, icon of the New York avant-garde

The centerpiece and most characteristic of this neighborhood is The Vessel monument. It opened on March 15, 2019 designed by Thomas Heatherwick, and is a 45-meter structure made up of 154 flights of stairs with almost 2,500 steps and 80 landings.









The idea of ​​its design was that people could enjoy new perspectives of the city from different heights, angles and points of view, although access is not allowed today. Covered by copper-colored panels and shaped like a beehive, it is the most representative monument in this neighborhood.

When you finish on Vessel, you can go to the cultural center The Shed and enjoy dozens of luxury shops, restaurants and gardens where you can lose yourself for hours in this spectacular neighborhood.

Three Things to Do Near Hudson Yards





In addition to a visit to this neighborhood you can do a four-hour walking tour of emblematic areas such as Central Park, the Plaza Hotel, Fifth Avenue, St. Patrick’s Cathedral, Times Square or Rockefeller Center among others. The six-hour route is available in English and Spanish from 60 euros per person for small groups.

Have a great time visiting New York. Six-hour tour of Manhattan





You will experience New York nightlife with a Latin twist. This is how Mateo describes this activity in which you will visit three rooftops in New York to spend an unforgettable night with good company, music and drinks. A different activity to get to know the nightlife of the city and what is available from 35 euros per person .

Live the Pub Crawl at Rooftops in New York. Four hour experience.





To end, a photoshoot in Central Park or Times Square from a professional, so that your Instagram looks like that of a celebrity. Francisco will become your personal photographer so that you only worry about enjoying the shotting. The activity has a price from 34 euros .

Professional photographer photoshoot in Central Park or Times Square.

Where to stay for Hudson Yards

Staying at Hudson Yards is crazy stuff (remember that it is one of the most luxurious neighborhoods in New York), but there are areas nearby where we can look for an apartment, like for example in Hell’s Kitchen, a lively neighborhood full of entertainment at a lower price. It is also very close to Hudson Yards, so we will only have to walk to spend the day there.

You can also choose to stay in Chelsea or even cross to Midtown East, a neighborhood with some of the most iconic skyscrapers in Manhattan, such as the Chrysler Building and the Empire State Building. from here and by subway or taxi you will reach Hudson Yards in 15 minutes.

A Christmas getaway to Manhattan





The space: East lovely apartment in Midtown East it is perfect for couples and has a bedroom, living room, kitchen and bathroom. Ideal for short stays, since it is located in the city center and is very well located. It also has a roof terrace to enjoy the city and a gym in the building to which you will also have access.

The price: for a stay from December 13 to 18, for example, it would be 956 euros , and it would allow us to enjoy the Christmas decorations of Manhattan in the first row.

2 Guest Studio with 1 Bed 1 Bath in Midtown East. Stunning views from the roof of the building and gym included in the price. Availability from December 13 to 18.

A luxury option with stunning views





The Space: This impressive Hell’s Kitchen apartment is in a residential complex and is perfect for a family getaway. Two bedrooms and capacity for up to six people thanks to its more than 120 square meters. American kitchen, two bathrooms and breathtaking views, as well as avant-garde design and luxury finishes.

The price: It is available from November 16 to 20, so it is perfect for a last minute trip with friends, for example. Would cost 3,669 euros in total .

Apartment in a residential complex for 6 guests with 2 bedrooms, 4 beds and 2 bathrooms. Located in Hell’s Kitchen with over 120 square feet and stunning views. Availability from November 16 to 20.

An apartment with a view in Hell’s Kitchen





The space: With capacity for four people, a bedroom, a living room with a kitchen and a bathroom, this apartment has made us fall in love with its incredible views. From the window of the living room we can see the Empire State Building and that reason is more than enough to convince us.

The price: From January 10 to 14 we can stay in this incredible apartment for 1,113 euros .

Entire accommodation from January 10-14 at Hell’s Kitchen in New York. 4 guests, 1 bedroom, 2 beds and 1 bathroom.

A long stay in downtown New York





The Space: This small loft in Hell’s Kitchen in New York is ideal for couples. It has a raised bedroom and a huge private garden, something fantastic in the city. Living room, bathroom and kitchen to make life there, and a small workspace.

The price: The hosts rent it for long periods, so it can be the perfect apartment if you are looking to spend a month living in another country and practicing what is so much now with teleworking, workation . The price to go for example from December 27 to January 28 is 3,478 euros , and you can experience New Years Eve in Times Square.

Long stay studio located in Hell’s Kitchen for 2 guests, 1 bed and 1 bath. With private garden and loft-style bedroom. From December 27 to January 28.

