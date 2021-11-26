Where to see sword art online in spanish?

Sword Art Online (abbreviated as SAO) is available in Latin Spanish exclusively at Funimation Latin America. This anime adapts the light novels written by Reki Kawahara and illustrated by Abec that began to be published in April 2009. This series tells the story of a near future, in which a Virtual Reality Massive Multiplayer Online Role-Playing Game (VRMMORPG) allows players to be introduced to the game directly by wearing the Nerve Gear, a helmet that completely immerses them.

Although Sword Art Online (SAO) is in Latin Spanish through Funimation, it should be noted that currently only the first two seasons are available. Both Alicization and Alicization War of UnderWorld have yet to receive voice-over work from the company. But, as the adaptation work constantly, it is possible that there will be more news about it soon and join the platform animes like Fullmetal Alchemist Brotherhood which has all its chapters dubbed:

On the other hand, if you are a fan of the adventures of Kirito and Asuna, surely you will also be interested to know that this same Spanish dubbing could reach the movie Sword Art Online -Progressive- Aria of a Starless Night that is about to be released in 2022.

Like Attack on Titan (Shingeki no Kyojin) which is available in Funimation Latin America and will become available in Latin Spanish in simuldub mode, a dubbing released at a date very close to the chapters in their original language.

In fact, the last chapters of Shingeki no Kyojin (Attack on Titans) that have been broadcast, did so under the mode of simuldub. This same modality could be maintained in the second half that is about to start in January 2022. Hopefully other series like Dragon Ball Super will arrive in this format like Sword Art Online.

What is Sword Art Online (SAO) about?

The story takes place in the year 2022, when a virtual reality massively multiplayer online role-playing video game – VRMMORPG, for its acronym in English (Virtual Reality Massive Multiplayer Online Role Playing Game) – called “Sword Art Online” has just been released., this promises to become the best immersion system humanity has ever seen.

There, players can control their avatars just as they would their real bodies through the NerveGear, a virtual reality headset capable of stimulating their five senses through their brains. That is to say that the line between reality and fantasy would be broken in Sword Art Online, however the idyllic dream of technology fans is quickly broken.

Players find that they cannot get out of the video game. Soon after, SAO creator Akihiko Kayaba, informs them that if they die in the virtual world they will also die in the real world.

His only hope of making it out alive is to beat the hundred floors of the game. AND two people become the hope of this world, Kazuto Kirigaya and Asuna Yuuki, who are determined to win and be free at all costs.

The history of this work is much longer than it seems, Reki Kawahara wrote the first volume of the novel in 2002 to be able to enter the Dengeki Novel Prize competition of the ASCII Media Works publishing house., but he refrained from presenting it since he had exceeded the allowed page limit. However, Kawahara chose to publish it on the web under his pseudonym Fumio Kunori, after adding a couple of extra chapters.

In 2008, Kawahara again participated in the ASCII Media Works competition with his work Accel World, which allowed him to win the “Grand Prize”, and in addition to publishing Accel World, the publisher asked him to publish his first work; Kawahara ended up accepting and removed the novel from his website. The first volume of Sword Art Online was first published in print on April 10, 2009, while the 26th volume was published on October 8, 2021. Illustrations for the novels are by Abec, who was also in charge of the character design for the anime adaptation.

On October 10, 2012, the first volume of the second light novel in the series, Sword Art Online: Progressive, was published, covering Kirito’s adventures on the first and second floors of the Aincrad., as well as includes the rewriting of two stories, Aria in the Starless Night and Rondo of the Transient Sword.

Also a third series of light novels called Alternative Gun Gale Online started to be published in December 2014. This series is written by Keiichi Sigsawa with illustrations by Kouhaku Kuroboshi. Until July 2016, 5 volumes of this series have been released.