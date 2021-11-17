The best way to see Attack on Titan (Shingeki no Kyojin) in Latin Spanish is through Funimation Latin America. Thanks to Aniplex, the official dubbing of this series is available to people with a premium account. In addition, the company has already dubbed the first three seasons and the first half of the fourth.

In fact, the last chapters of Shingeki no Kyojin (Attack on Titans) that have been broadcast, did so under the mode of simuldub. This means that with a few days difference from its original language version with Spanish subtitles, it was broadcast completely dubbed into Latin Spanish. This same modality could be maintained in the second half that is about to start in January 2022.

The main voices of the Latin dub of Shingeki no Kyojin (Attack on Titan) are:

Eren Jeager – Miguel Ángel Leal (Meliodas from Seven Deadly Sins)

Mikasa Ackerman – Ana Lobo (Kagome from Inuyasha and Mokuba Kaiba from Yu-Gi Oh!)

Armin Arlert – Héctor Ireta de Alba (Thomas in Thomas and his friends and Baljeet in Phineas and Ferb)

Bertholdt Hoover – Yamil Atala (Leo Aioria in Saint Seiya and Kero in Cardcaptor Sakura)

Hange Zoe – Rosy Aguirre (Akane in Ranma 1/2 and Ami Mizuno in Sailor Moon)

Historia Reiss – Cristina Hernández (Sakura in Cardcaptor Sakura and Padme Amidala in Star Wars)

And, the secondary voices of Shingeki no Kyojin (Attack on Titan):

Levi Ackerman – Gabriel Basurto (Sesshomaru in Inuyasha and Ban in Seven Deadly Sins)

Ymir – Alina Galindo (Penny in The Amazing World of Gumball)

Jean Kirschtein- Gerardo Ortega (Byakuya in Inuyasha and Bakura Ryo in Yu-Gi Oh!)

Reiner Braun – Alfonso Obregón (Shrek in the films of the same name and Kakashi Hatake in Naruto)

Connie Springer – Alberto Bernal (Peter Parker in the MCU and Asta in Black Clover)

Annie Leonhart – Gina Sánchez (Nami in One Piece and Asuka in Inuyasha)

Erwin Smith – Octavio Rojas (All Might in My Hero Academia and Smithers in The Simpsons)

Sasha Blouse – Jennifer Medel (Lillie in Pokémon Sun & Moon)

Carlos Segundo – Keith Shadis (Piccolo in Dragon Ball and Woody in Toy Story 1 and 2)

Where to see Attack on Titan in Spanish?

In Spain, you can read the Shingeki no Kyojin (Attack on Titan) manga that is distributed by Norma Editorial; in Latin America by the Panini publishing house, and in Argentina by the Ovni Press publishing house. Also, the Spanish version of Attack on Titan (Shingeki no Kyojin) is available at Crunchyroll, although not with dubbing as it is in Funimation.

Shingeki no Kyojin (Attack on Titan) is one of the most memorable sagas in the manga, so it wouldn’t be a surprise if its protagonists and antagonists made it to future illustrations. Although, we will have to wait a little longer to see them.

What is Shingeki no Kyojin (Attack on Titan)?

Here is a small summary of Shingeki no Kyojin (Attack on Titan), the epic work of Hajime Isayama. The story takes place in a fictional world where humanity is on the brink of extinction due to giant creatures called titans, so the survivors take shelter in three huge walls that prevent access to these monsters, being the wall María the most exposed to attack.

However, the family of Eren Jaeger, our main protagonist, ends up dead at the hands of these beings. For this, he decides to join the Army of the walls together with his childhood friends, in order to avenge the death of his mother, defend the walls and free humanity from the titans.

In the next final chapters to air in January 2022, we will see the outcome of Eren Jaeger’s dream. Either you can protect your friends and family from the devastating power of the Titans or use that great strength to give humanity a future.. Whether or not you are a fan of the Shingeki no Kyojin (Attack on Titan) manga, the great animation product that MAPPA will make will surely meet your expectations.