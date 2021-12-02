If you have wondered where to see Jujutsu Kaisen in Spanish legally, it is available at Crunchyrolland in Funimation. After both platforms passed into the hands of the same company, they have shared a large part of their available catalog. But, if you are an otaku who prefers to see the anime in its original language with Spanish subtitles, it is also available in this format.

If you are interested in knowing where to see Jujutsu Kaisen in Spanish and also knowing who are the voices behind this adaptation, this is the complete list:

Yuji Itadori – Enzo Fortuny

Megumi Fushiguro as Victor Ruiz

Nobara Kugisaki – Ayari Rivera

Satoru Gojou – José Gilberto Vilchis

Sukuna Ryomen – Osvaldo Trejo Rodríguez

In the case of Sukuna Ryomen, she will change her voice in the second season of Jujutsu Kaisen to Latin Spanish, as his voice actor died of health complications.

This series joins the Funimation catalog in Spanish, such as Fullmetal Alchemist Brotherhood, which is available. Also, just like Shingeki no Kyojin (Attack on Titan), its next season will premiere in simuldub format; In other words, between the version in its original language with Spanish subtitles and the version dubbed into Spanish of Jujutsu Kaisen will have very few days of difference.

<br>

Where to see Jujutsu Kaisen in Latin Spanish?

As we mentioned, the only options where to see Jujutsu Kaisen in Spanish legally, are Crunchyrolland Funimation. If you are interested in knowing more about this incredible series, here we tell you more. This is a Japanese manga series written and illustrated by Gege Akutami, it began its serialization in Shūeisha’s Shūkan Shōnen Jump magazine from March 5, 2018.

Su manga was released in English in North America by VIZ Media, who has published the printed manga since December 2019, in Spain it is distributed by Norma Editorial, while in Mexico and Argentina by Editorial Panini. Shūeisha publishes the series in English and Spanish on the online platform Manga Plus. If you want to know where to watch Jujutsu Kaisen in Spanish, it is only available on Crunchyroll and Funimation. In the year 2021, he became the manga with the most copies sold, beating Kimetsu no Yaiba (Demon Slayer)

In the story of Jujutsu Kaisen, all living beings emanate an energy called Cursed Energy (呪 力), which springs from negative emotions that flow naturally through the body., when it manages to accumulate to a breaking point, it escapes and takes on a visible figure for certain experts. From this transformation, arise the Curses (呪 い), a race of spiritual beings whose main desire is to harm humanity.

The Jujutsu Kaisen (in Spanish, Jujutsu Sorcerers) are people who have long practiced the ability to control this cursed energy in order to use it and eliminate the threats that plague their world.. High-ranking Sorcerers and Curses can refine this energy and use it to perform Cursed Techniques (呪 術 式), powers so devastating that only a couple of people can use. An advanced form of Cursed Technique is the Domain Expansion (領域 展開), a technique by which the user can use his Cursed Energy to build a pocket dimension that covers the surrounding area and within which all the attacks he can make, they generate an immeasurable impact.

In the Spanish version of Jujutsu Kaisen, Enzo Fortuny is the one who gives voice to Yūji Itadori, the protagonist of this story. He is a high school student who lives in Sendai with his grandfather, who on his deathbed instills two powerful messages within Yuji: “always help people” and “die surrounded by people.”

After the death of his grandfather, Yūji interprets these messages as a statement: no one deserves to die with regrets. At his school, he meets Megumi Fushiguro, a sorcerer who informs him that there is a cursed object, which upon being released has attracted powerful beings to the place. These beings threaten the lives of his friends and his own, unable to defeat the curses due to his lack of magical powers, Yūji swallows his finger to protect Megumi and her friends and becomes the recipient of Ryōmen Sukuna, a powerful curse. This is the beginning of the compelling story of our powerful Jujutsu protagonist Kaisen.