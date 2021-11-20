where to see fullmetal alchemist in spanish

Funimation Latin America has announced that one of its Spanish dubbing for the fall anime season will be Fullmetal Alchemist Brotherhood. Through their social networks, shared the list of series that will have an adaptation among which are Mieruko-chan, Mushoku Tensei, Jujutsu Kaisen, The Vampire Dies in No time, etc., and the work of Hiromu Arakawa.

Like Attack on Titan (Shingeki no Kyojin), this series is available in Latin Spanish is through Funimation Latin America. Thanks to Aniplex, the official dubbing of this series is available to people with a premium account. Although, unlike Fullmetal Alchemist Brotherhood, this one was released in simuldub mode.

In fact, the last chapters of Shingeki no Kyojin (Attack on Titans) that have been broadcast, did so under the mode of simuldub. This means that with a few days difference from its original language version with Spanish subtitles, it was broadcast completely dubbed into Latin Spanish. This same modality could be maintained in the second half that is about to start in January 2022. For its part, Fullmetal Alchemist Brotherhood has all its chapters available in Funimation Latin America.

Regarding the cast of voices in Spanish of Fullmetal Alchemist Brotherhood in Funimation Latin America, the series had a re-dubbing job in Mexico with actors such as Carlos Segundo (Piccoro in Dragon Ball) and the original voices of Edward and Alphonse Elric who arrived in their version of Animax. These kinds of details are sure to be appreciated by your fans of yesteryear.

The The rest of the voice actors of Fullmetal Alchemist Brotherhood in Spanish are equally memorable:

Gabriel Basurto (Sesshōmaru from Inuyasha) is Maes Hughes

Rafael Escalante (Katsugi Bakugo in My Hero Academia: Two Heroes) is Roy Mustang

Carlos Segundo (Piccolo from Dragon Ball) is King Bradley

Annie Rojas (Brigitte in Overwatch) as Hawkeye

Montserrat Aguilar (Tohru in Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid) as Winry Rockbell

Gerardo Reyero (Freezer in Dragon Ball) is Van Hohenheim

Ricardo Brust (Cell in Dragon Ball) is Scar (Scar)

Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood (鋼 の 錬 金 術 師) is the second anime adaptation of the manga originally written by Hiromu Arakawa. It was directed by Yasuhiro Irie and written by Hiroshi Onogi. The series premiered on April 5, 2009 on MBS-TBS and ended on July 4, 2010 with a total of 64 episodes. Each of them is available at Funimation Latin America in Latin Spanish.

The Fullmetal Alchemist Brotherhood story centers on brothers Edward and Alphonse Elric, who live in a small town in a fictional country called Amestris. Their father, Hohenheim, had left home when they were still young and years later their mother, Trisha Elric, died of a terminal illness., leaving the Elric brothers alone. After his mother’s death, Edward decides to resurrect her through alchemy, one of the most advanced scientific techniques known to man. However, the attempt is unsuccessful and as a consequence Edward loses his left leg, and Alphonse his body. In an effort to save his brother, Edward sacrifices his right arm to seal Alphonse’s soul in armor.

Following this event in Fullmetal Alchemist Brotherhood, an alchemist named Roy Mustang visits the Elric brothers and proposes to Edward to become a member of the State Armed Forces. and thus find a way to recover their bodies. Later, Edward’s left leg and right arm are replaced by an Automail, a type of advanced prosthesis created by his friend Winry Rockbell and her grandmother, Pinako.

Thus, in Fullmetal Alchemist Brotherhood, Edward sets out to become a state alchemist and after passing an arduous exam, he manages to achieve the desired rank, which is why he is given the name of “steel alchemist.” the philosopher’s stone, the Elric brothers fight against various people as well as various antagonists, some of whom also seek the stone; Among them is Scar, one of the survivors of the Ishbal war who seeks revenge on the state alchemists for the destruction of his race, and the homunculi, a group of human-like creatures that have the ability to regenerate from any injury due to to possessing false fragments of the philosopher’s stone.

As the story of Fullmetal Alchemist Brotherhood progresses, Edward and Alphonse discover that Amestris had been created by the Homunculi and secretly controlled the army. They also discover that some of the high-ranking officers are controlled by the creator of the homunculi, a man known as “Father,” who planned to use Amestris as a giant transmutation circle and thus transmute the entire country into a philosopher’s stone. When Edward and Alphonse discover Father’s plans, along with other members of the State Armed Forces, they decide to defeat him.

This is the start of Fullmetal Alchemist Brotherhood, available at Funimation in spanish.