How could it be otherwise, one of the largest urban parks in the world It is an ideal place to catch thousands of Pokémon. Located in New York, Central Park is a place with a huge number of PokéStops and gyms.

Surely you all know him, as you will also know that capture all creatures available delivery is extremely hard , but not impossible. There are many ways to get hold of them all, but the most important thing is move to a place where you know in advance that you can find a huge number of Pokémon. Therefore, today we bring you the places to find more Pokémon in Pokémon GO.

In fact, it was one of the most frequented areas by the players. To such an extent that when Mewtwo entered the scene, a stampede was caused by the number of people who did not want to miss the opportunity to get hold of the legendary.

Santa Monica Pier, Los Angeles

In this area you will not only be able to enjoy the many attractions that are there, but also the possibility of catching up with several Pokémon of great rarity.

The most common creatures that you can find in this place are mostly of the Water type, although it is not uncommon to run into one of them from time to time. dragon type.

Retiro Park, Madrid

Without going that far, in Spain we also have a park that is not as large as the one in the United States, but it does have a considerable size. The variety Pokémon is not that wide, although on some occasions you may come across some of a certain rarity.

Still, it is one of the best places to farm given the large number of Poképaradas you can find. In addition, they are very close, so it is possible to obtain objects from each one from the same place.

Plaza de España, Seville

One of the most emblematic places in Seville and also one of the best places to catch in Pokémon GO. In a similar way to the previous case, you may run into many PokéStops that will be of great help to you to collect Pokéballs.

Trust me, you will need it as many creatures will appear throughout the area, which is linked to the María Luisa Park. In this way you will have many kilometers to travel and thousands of Pokémon to capture.

Shibuya, Tokyo

How to talk about spaces where you can get more Pokémon without talking about their place of origin. In Japan is the most famous crossing in the world. Shibuya is recognized worldwide for being one of the places busiest by people daily.

A compelling reason to think that there you will find a overwhelming amount of creatures of various kinds. There are also gyms and Poképaradas.