Where to download ‘Winnie the Pooh’ and all the other books that entered the public domain in 2022

Every year the ark of public domain celebrates the addition of lots of works that after decades and decades become part of the collective use. Movies, music, art and literature that can already be found completely free on the Internet, and that can also be used without prejudice to their rights.
January 1 is already celebrated as Public Domain Day, and in 2022 there is a particular multi-million dollar franchise entering it. AA Milne’s First ‘Winnie-the-Pooh’ Book has just become a royalty-free work. Also noteworthy are the early novels by Ernest Hemingway and William Faulkner, and ‘Bambi’ by Felix Salten.
It is important to remember that the theme does not work the same throughout the world, while in Spain the works of all authors who died in 1941 enter the public domain, in the United States all works published in 1926 enter the public domain. The National Library of Spain publishes every year the Spanish authors whose works can already be edited, reproduced or publicly disseminated. For everything else, read on.
Where to download public domain books
-
Internet Archive: it is by far one of the best resources available, in its Open Library they have more than 55,000 works published in 1926 in multiple languagesAlthough the vast majority are in English, more than 700 documents are in Spanish.
-
Project Guntenberg: Project Gutenberg’s e-book library features more than 60,000 digitized ebooks and you can choose in different formats to download, such as ePub or special for Kindle.
-
Biblioteca Digital Hispánica: it is the free and free portal of the National Library of Spain, initially created in 2008 with some 10,000 works, it already has more than 222,000 digitized titles available to the general public that you can view online or download.
-
Hathi Trust: Another huge digital library has added 54,865 books published in 1926 in the United States. Of these, 2,667 are available in Spanish.
-
Standard Ebooks: it is an excellent website that has spent years dedicating itself to giving a more beautiful format to the public domain books that are posted on the Project Gutenberg website. The collection is smaller, but they usually do it with the most popular books.
-
LibroVox – A digital library of audiobooks where volunteers from around the world read works in the public domain that are free to download for anyone to listen to.
-
Public Domain: an essential for the rest of all your needs for works in the public domain, with links to different institutions and organizations that also collect books.