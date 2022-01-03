Where to download ‘Winnie the Pooh’ and all the other books that entered the public domain in 2022

Every year the ark of public domain celebrates the addition of lots of works that after decades and decades become part of the collective use. Movies, music, art and literature that can already be found completely free on the Internet, and that can also be used without prejudice to their rights.

January 1 is already celebrated as Public Domain Day, and in 2022 there is a particular multi-million dollar franchise entering it. AA Milne’s First ‘Winnie-the-Pooh’ Book has just become a royalty-free work. Also noteworthy are the early novels by Ernest Hemingway and William Faulkner, and ‘Bambi’ by Felix Salten.

It is important to remember that the theme does not work the same throughout the world, while in Spain the works of all authors who died in 1941 enter the public domain, in the United States all works published in 1926 enter the public domain. The National Library of Spain publishes every year the Spanish authors whose works can already be edited, reproduced or publicly disseminated. For everything else, read on.

Where to download public domain books



