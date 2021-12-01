As usual we always try to keep our personalized electronic equipment in the most striking way possible so that the people who see it make a good impression and one of the best ways you can start doing it is placing a wallpaper that stands out a lot.

There are many people who have very different tastes so not all of us will use the same wallpaper. So it will be necessary to find one that fits our tastes and is striking. Next we are going to show you several pages in which you will be able to find the best wallpapers for your computer and we will explain a little about the screen resolutions in which you have to download these images.

From what dimensions is a Star Wars background considered to be in HD?

The dimensions of the images that we download to place as wallpaper on our phone or computer usually have to be in a format in which it can be see as clearly as possible, since in this way we can enjoy it in the highest resolution and thus see even the most remote details of the photo.

If you don’t know anything about the dimensions and resolutions that the images can have and from which of these resolutions a photo is HD, here we will explain a little. The screens have a maximum number of pixels and this is normally expressed by naming the number of pixels that the image has vertically.

This resolution is in which the screen will be able to present this image that you have downloaded, the amount of pixels that an image must have to consider it to be in HD is when at 1280 x 720 pixels. After this number of pixels, the image will look better because there will be more fill pixels than the photograph will have.

How to know if a Star Wars background is in high quality?

If you are a Star Wars fan and you are looking for a good wallpaper for your phone or computer, you will be glad to know that when you look for this image you are going to have to Appear image resolution in the left foot of the photo depending on the page on which you are looking for the wallpaper.

If your phone screen or computer is mid-range or high-end you will be able to download images that are in a resolution of 1920 x 1080, 2560 x 1440 and 3840 x 2160. These are the resolutions in which you will be able to display the images you download on your screen.

Where can you get high quality Star Wars wallpapers?

After having done this tour on the screen resolutions with which an image must have so that it looks HD on your wallpaper, we are going to go showing three of the best pages so you can find Star Wars backgrounds for free and in the resolution you need depending on your screen.

Entering Xtrafondos

Through this page you will be able to download any type of images, among these those of Star Wars. To find images of this type you have to click or tap on the magnifying glass icon that is on the upper right side of the screen. Now you will write the name of the image you want to find and give it to search.

Now you will get a series of images and when you place the mouse over one of those images you will be able to see the resolution of the photo in the upper right corner of the image. Now, click on the one you like the most and you will be directed to the place to download the photo. Here there will be a button that says download and next to it you will see a little arrow pointing downwards.

In this arrow you can choose the resolution in which you are going to download the image and then you can click on download image and this will be saved on your computer or phone.

From the FondosMil page

Another of the best pages for you to find good wallpapers for your phone or computer is the FondoMil page. Here you also have to go to the search engine and write the name of the type of images you are going to search. Then you will see the results of all the available images of this type. In the left corner of the image will be the resolution of the image and in the right corner will be the button ‘Download the image’ after you press it the download will start of this photograph.

Downloading them from Wallpapertag

This is the last page that we are going to recommend so that you can customize your computer in the best way with the most spectacular Star Wars backgrounds. Here you will have to follow the same instructions that we show you in the case of previous web pages.