The main desktop consoles are sold out in all stores. Xbox Series X and S have been a year since their launch, but there are not as many units as we would like. This is due to a serious crisis of components such as semiconductors that is affecting the technology sector at a global level and therefore the console manufacturing. Therefore, the stores do not have stock of the Microsoft console and it is more difficult to get units. So is it possible buy an Xbox Series X and S at Christmas?

You already know the main differences of Xbox Series X and S, the latter being the little sister. Besides the size, Xbox Series S is a fully digital version, so it does not have a disc player. You can find this console in many stores right now, but Xbox Series X is out of stock and it is not known when new units will arrive. The only certainty is that this crisis can last until 2023, according to experts. Pat Gelsinger, CEO of Intel Pat, assured that “We will not have a balance between supply and demand until 2023”.

Where to buy Xbox Series X and S at Christmas

Xbox Series X | S can become the best gift for this Christmas if it weren’t for the lack of stock. We can not assure when and how many consoles will go on sale in the next few days, but here are some tips for get an Xbox Series X. Over the past few months, stores have announced very limited stock of this console and many users have been without it.

The key is to track stores like FNAC, Amazon, GAME or MediaMarkt that facilitate systems to find the desired product. For example, in their official social media profiles they announce the sale of new consoles, including the purchase link for quickly access. However, not everyone has social networks, so we show you some tricks to buy your Xbox Series X and S in the different stores available.

Buy Xbox Series X and S on Amazon

Everyone knows how to use Amazon, the most used online store by buyers. It is comfortable, intuitive and shipments are fast. All advantages, but you can also add the products to the shopping cart to receive availability notices and even see interesting offers in the future. When there is new units, you can enter a virtual queue to buy the Xbox Series X console to be among the first to get it. Of course, it can give an error if many users access at the same time, but you can be one of the lucky ones. Luckily, Xbox Series S is available at a discounted price that you can see under these lines.

Buy Xbox Series X and S at FNAC

FNAC partners have benefits in the final price Xbox Series X | S, but perhaps not the most interesting. If you register on the official FNAC website, you can create your own lists with selected products, even if they are out of stock. You can also activate the custom alerts By email or via SMS to be aware of the availability of Xbox Series X and S. However, we share the purchase links of the two Microsoft consoles and you can get one right now Xbox Series S for 299.99 euros.

Buy Xbox Series X and S at GAME

In GAME too Xbox Series S is available to buy for 299.99 euros. In addition, the specialized video game store has exclusively the new Microsoft service called Xbox All Access, which allows you to pay the console in installments. In other words, users who want to buy an Xbox Series X or S can finance payment in 24 months and also includes a subscription to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, which gives them access to multiplayer functions, among other benefits. From your website and social media profiles you can be attentive to the new stock from the console.

Buy Xbox Series X and S at MediaMarkt

Again, you can follow MediaMarkt on their social networks, as they are very active when it comes to announce new Xbox Series X stock. An automatic way to find out what’s new without wasting a lot of time is subscribe to your newsletter. We cannot predict what will happen in the days before Christmas, but surely MediaMarkt will have Xbox Series X stock early. At the moment here you can buy Xbox Series S for 279 euros and you can check availability for Xbox Series X on the store’s website.

As you can see, there are many options for get an Xbox Series X | S for Christmas. The most important thing is to activate the notifications of the stores to be the first to know. From there, you will have to be quick to buy the console before they run out. Sometimes the stock has only lasted a matter of a minute, but you can be the lucky one.